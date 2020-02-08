China is fighting to keep cities fed in virus lock-up

BEIJING – The manager of the Wushang Mart in Wuhan, the closed city in the heart of the Chinese virus outbreak, says the shelves are full of 50% more vegetables and other food than normal to reassure nervous customers.

China’s communist leaders are striving to keep food flows to busy cities, despite the fight against diseases, to alleviate fears of potential shortages and to prevent price increases from panic buying after most access to Wuhan was closed on January 23.

Food supplies in supermarkets were low shortly after Beijing imposed travel restrictions and the new lunar holiday expired to keep factories, offices and other businesses closed and the public at home in a desperate attempt to prevent the virus from spreading.

That also kept trucks away, disrupting food supplies to markets, food for farmers and poultry to slaughterhouses. While the closure of Wuhan extended to cities with a total of 60 million people, villagers set up their own roadblocks to keep outsiders and possible infections away.

Employees of the Wushang Mart wear masks and protective clothing. Customers wash their hands with disinfectant and are checked for the telltake fever of the virus, said the manager, who would only give her last name, Lu.

“It’s normal for people to worry about the delivery, but we explain that there will be enough,” Lu said by telephone.

This week, a cabinet official acknowledged that vegetable stocks were uneven and some “daily necessities” were sold out.

“These issues are being coordinated and resolved,” said Lian Weiliang, vice president of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a press conference on February 3 in Beijing.

Later in the day, the state television announced that the national authorities had been instructed to “ensure the delivery of daily necessities,” including vegetables, meat, eggs, milk, and grain.

The following day, the Ministry of Agriculture told officials to unblock transportation and “ensure the normal operation of livestock and feed production”. Authorities banned unauthorized roadblocks and warned traders against hoarding and price exhaustion.

The Shanghai city government said it has imposed a 2 million yuan ($ 270,000) fine on a supermarket for raising the price of cabbage by 400%.

To reassure the public, state-controlled media are covered with photos of boxes filled with aubergines, cauliflower, and other vegetables loaded onto trucks for delivery to markets.

Party leaders in Shenzhen, a city of 15 million residents adjacent to Hong Kong, a center for finance and technology, sent officials to the rural province of Yunnan in the southwest to ensure that vegetable shipments were resumed quickly after the holidays, Shenzhen reported News Net.

China was already struggling with rising food prices as a result of an outbreak of African swine fever that began in 2018. Millions of pigs died or were destroyed, disrupting the supply of pork, the country’s basic meat.

The price of pork has doubled in December compared to a year earlier, so that the total food costs have risen by double digits. The government has released pork from stocks, but industry analysts say the prices and size of Chinese pig herds are unlikely to return to normal until at least next year.

In quarantined areas, trucks with government permits are admitted every day by roadblocks to bring in food. Soldiers from the military wing of the ruling party, the People’s Liberation Army, have taken over the supply of medical supplies.

Some transport companies are dropped off because drivers who have returned to their home town for their Lunar New Year have been stranded there due to the suspension of bus and train connections in some areas.

“We have eight trucks and three are now in operation,” said one employee of a vegetable delivery company in the eastern city of Nanjing. She would only give her last name, Yao.

The Wushang Mart shortened the daily opening hours from 13 to seven and brought the entire staff to work in one shift, said Lu, the manager. That includes unloading 1,000 kilograms (2,000 pounds) of truckloads of green beans, spinach, potatoes and other vegetables.

“The stock that we have now is 50% more than normal,” Lu said.

Even getting out for shopping is a challenge in some cities that are almost completely quarantined.

Only one member of each household can buy food every day in Hangzhou, an industrial metropolis of 10 million people southwest of Shanghai, and in Huanggang, a city of 1 million near Wuhan.

Millions of households rely on online shopping instead, already a thriving Chinese consumer trend.

JD.com, Alibaba Group and smaller rivals say they supply meat, vegetables, and other supplies in closed cities. Employees have received masks, glasses, protective clothing, disinfectants and other supplies.

JD.com, the largest online direct retailer in the country, said that fresh food sales in Wuhan had increased by 280% compared to a year ago in the week ending February 2. . The company said it sold 1.8 million bottles of disinfectant.

In Nanjing, a retailer of the Huarun supermarket chain has more than usual “to make sure people have enough to eat,” said an employee who picked up the phone there. He refused to give his name.

“There were people who tried to buy a lot, but they no longer do so after seeing the abundant supply,” the employee said.

___

Associated Press researcher Yu Bing has contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

. (TagsToTranslate) Business