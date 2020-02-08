China has the deadliest day for corona virus, as the American is the first foreigner to die

An American in China is said to be the first foreigner to die of the Wuhan corona virus, the authorities said on Saturday.

The US embassy in Beijing confirmed that a 60-year-old American citizen died at the Jinyintian hospital in Wuhan on Thursday, and the Chinese government spoke out in favor of the death of a “Chinese-American”.

News of the deaths comes after Mainland China experienced the deadliest day since the December outbreak on Friday. According to the China National Health Commission, the number of deaths rose to 34,546 by the end of the day. Two more have died outside of China.

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a Japanese man in the 1960s died of pneumonia in Wuhan. The hospital that treated him was not conclusive as to the cause, but he was strongly suspected of having a coronavirus infection.

To prevent the virus from spreading further, Beijing has taken an unprecedented move to quarantine entire cities in Hubei. Around 60 million people are subject to various travel restrictions as roads are closed, train stations are closed, and flights are canceled.

Three stuck ships

Thousands of people are trapped on three cruise ships in Asia because of the fear of their passengers being infected with coronavirus.

A ship in Japan, the Diamond Princess and another in Hong Kong, the World Dream, were quarantined after it was found to have taken infected passengers.

A third ship, the Westerdam, has been rejected from various ports due to concerns that coronavirus cases may be on board. There is no evidence that passengers, current or past, have been infected.

64 passengers on the Diamond Princess tested positive for the virus and were brought ashore for isolation and treatment, the Japanese authorities said. Around 2,600 guests and more than 1,000 crew members are on board, including hundreds of Americans. You will likely remain in quarantine until February 19.

A CNN reporter in Yokohama near the Diamond Princess heard the captain announce a plan to improve conditions on board the ship, including medical care, a better internet signal, and a hotline that calls people for emotional support could.

The Japanese military will transfer test results and medication to the cruise ship to replenish people’s prescriptions, he said.

He also said he appreciated letters of support from people on board and read the telephone number for the emotional support hotline.

He said the cruise ship should arrive in Yokohama port at 9 a.m. on Sunday and that additional medical personnel would come on board to help with prescriptions and tests. He said he would allow guests to get back on deck on Sunday.

The passengers had previously informed CNN that they would be held in their cabins, except for about an hour a day, when they could leave their rooms under supervision.

Governments around the world appear to be cautious when it comes to curbing the spread of the virus, sending various levels of travel warnings for trips to China, and stepping up checks on arrivals from the country. Several major airlines have canceled or canceled flights to and from mainland China.

A doctor is mourned

Many in China still mourn Li Wenliang, who was one of the first people to raise the alarm about the corona virus.

Li, a 34-year-old Wuhan ophthalmologist, was widely hailed as a hero after it emerged that he had been selected by the police to target “rumors” about the virus when he was actually trying to raise the alarm.

After Li became infected with the virus, his condition worsened in the early hours of Friday and he died. The emergence of grief and anger on Chinese social media platforms was immediately felt – and almost unprecedented. The fear was compounded by initial confusion when the state media first released and then withdrew reports of his death, leading to allegations that they were trying to cover up or control the story.

“I knew you would publish this in the middle of the night,” read a popular post on Weibo, one of China’s largest social media platforms. “Do you think we all went to sleep? No we didn’t.”

The topics “Wuhan’s government owes Dr. Li Wenliang an apology” and “We want freedom of speech” soon began to develop on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo. Each of them won tens of thousands of views before disappearing from the heavily censored platform.

Another topic, entitled “I Want Freedom of Speech,” had 1.8 million views as of Friday morning at 5:00 PM local time (4:00 PM and Thursday).

As the grief and anger grew, those responsible for China’s large censorship apparatus, the Great Firewall, seemed at a loss to know what to do. Issues related to the censorship itself, which are generally banned, occurred for several hours before being deleted. This is rare evidence of indecision and confusion.

On Friday, China’s national supervisory commission, the country’s top anti-corruption agency, announced in a statement that it would send a team to Wuhan to investigate Li ‘s death, “in response to questions raised by the masses.”

The brief explanation did not go into the nature of the “problems” raised.