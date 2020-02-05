China halves US $ 75 billion in customs duties as the coronavirus outbreak escalates

National World

China announced on Thursday that it would cut US $ 75 billion in import duties in half as the world’s two largest economies continue to resign from a year-long trade war that has hit both countries and impacted global growth.

The step comes when China is struggling with the escalating outbreak of the corona virus. The disease killed 565 people, mostly in China, and infected more than 28,000 people in over 25 countries and areas.

As of next week, US goods will be reduced from 10% to 5% and 5% will be charged at 2.5%, according to the Chinese State Council Tariff Commission. China introduced increased tariffs on US goods last September.

The Commission added that other tariffs on US goods will be maintained while exemptions continue.

“China hopes that both sides will comply with bilateral agreements and endeavor to implement relevant provisions to increase market confidence, promote bilateral trade and global economic growth,” the statement said.

This is an evolving story.