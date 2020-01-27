China Goes into Emergency Mode With Wuhan Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Reaching 2,700 - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – The death toll from the Wuhan corona virus is currently 80. In China, nearly 2,800 cases have been confirmed as the country takes immediate measures to curb the spread of the pathogen.

To make matters worse, the virus can spread before symptoms appear, the Chinese health authorities said on Sunday. This means that carriers may not recognize that they are infected before they transmit the virus to others.

Across China, 15 cities with a total population of over 57 million people – more than the entire South Korean population – have been completely or partially closed.

Wuhan himself was effectively quarantined, and all routes inside and outside the city were closed or heavily regulated. The government announced that it would send an additional 1,200 health workers – along with 135 medical personnel from the People’s Liberation Army – to help the city’s congested hospital staff.

Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang said on Sunday that the number of cases could increase by another thousand.

The disease has spread throughout China. Nearly 70 cases have been confirmed in the capital, Beijing, including a nine-month-old girl – the most recent known case to date.

China has extended the New Year holidays to February 2 to prevent people from traveling and spreading the virus further. Almost all mass celebrations for the festival have been canceled, and the authorities have asked people to avoid traditional large family gatherings.

The Shanghai government said on Monday that all stores in the city should remain closed until February 9th. Schools in the city were closed until February 17, and quarantine controls for workers returning to the city were tightened.

Only companies that the government believes are vital to the operation of China’s largest city, such as gas stations, pharmacies, and supermarkets, may remain open, the city government said.

The government’s reaction shows the severity of the emerging crisis. The Chinese Communist Party Standing Committee – the country’s top political body, headed by President Xi Jinping – has taken direct control of the operations. According to state media, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang arrived in Wuhan on Monday to visit local hospitals.

China’s Ministry of Finance and National Health Commission has allocated 60.33 billion yuan ($ 8.7 billion) this year to help fight the deadly corona virus, the ministry said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Zhou has admitted that the government has not released information about the corona virus in a timely manner.

In a live interview with state video surveillance, Zhou said he was responsible for deciding to lock the city at the center of the outbreak – a move he described as “unprecedented in human history.”

He said he knew that people were “not happy” with the speed with which his government had released information about the corona virus.

“If someone is asked to take responsibility or if people complain, we are ready to step back to take responsibility (to lock the city),” he said on Monday.

Worldwide effort

The virus has spread rapidly around the world since it was discovered in Wuhan last month. In an article published on Sunday, scientists at Imperial College London estimated that each infected person had spread the virus to two or three others.

“This implies that control measures must block well over 60% of the transmission to effectively control the outbreak,” they added.

At a press conference on Monday, Professor Gabriel Leung of the University of Hong Kong warned that “major self-sustaining epidemics” could be expected in major cities in China after the virus spread there. Large cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, all of which have been reported, could export infections to various locations around the world.

“We hope that the situation through interventions in other cities in China will develop positively,” he said. “(However) containment measures may not always be effective and will certainly be ineffective in the long run.”

Outside of mainland China, at least 13 other locations have reported cases of the virus, including France, Australia, Canada and the United States. Australia reported its fifth confirmed case on Monday.

The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health confirmed on Monday that the authorities are investigating a number of suspected coronavirus cases in a country’s hospital.

In Hong Kong, officials from Hubei, the province whose capital is Wuhan, and people who have visited the region in the past 14 days are unable to enter the city, according to authorities. The order does not apply to Hong Kong residents, although they may be quarantined.

In the city of Fanling in the north of Hong Kong – near the Chinese border – there were protests after it was announced that an uninhabited apartment building would be converted into a “temporary” quarantine center. Local residents put up roadblocks and clashed with the police. The authorities announced on Sunday that they would abandon the plan.

The memories of the fatal SARS outbreak in 2003 have passed deep in Hong Kong and paranoia has already taken hold. The frequent purchases of face masks lead to bottlenecks, which may not be resolved until February due to the New Year holidays and demand from Hong Kong China.

Hong Kong chairwoman Carrie Lam announced last weekend that the virus’s threat level had been raised from “serious” to “emergency”. Schools in the semi-autonomous Chinese city will be closed until February 17th.

David Heymann, chairman of a World Health Organization (WHO) committee that collected data on the outbreak, said Thursday the virus spreads more easily from person to person than previously thought. “We are now seeing the spread of the second and third generations,” said Heymann.

In the United States, where five cases of the disease have been confirmed, Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said: “We need to prepare as if it were a pandemic. but I still hope it’s not. “

Repatriation efforts begin

Several countries, including the United States, Australia, France and Spain seek to repatriate citizens and government officials from China.

Australian health minister Greg Hunt told ABC Radio Monday that Canberra was working on a plan to get 100 “young Australians” out of Wuhan.

“We are working to ensure that these Australians find support and that we are there. We, like other countries, are working to secure their return to Australia,” said Hunt.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday that France would fly its citizens back from Wuhan to France “in the middle of next week”. Buzyn said that those returning to France will be monitored in one place for 14 days to prevent the virus from spreading.

A spokesman for the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN that it was “working with other affected European countries to organize a joint return flight.”

Italian, British and Dutch authorities announced on Monday that they are considering evacuation or repatriation efforts to remove their citizens from the affected area.

Tracking the virus

Since the Wuhan virus was first identified in December, Chinese and international scientists have been studying it intensively, tracking its origin and working on a vaccine to combat it.

Officials from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Monday that they had successfully isolated the virus in environmental samples from a seafood and wildlife market in Wuhan, which are believed to be the cause of the outbreak ,

According to the Xinhua State News Agency, 33 of the 585 environmental samples collected at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan contained the nucleic acid of the coronavirus.

Of these samples, 31 came from the area of ​​the market dedicated to the sale of wild animals, the CDC announced.

The Chinese authorities announced on Sunday that wildlife trade should be suspended nationwide as experts work to ensure that the government imposes permanent restrictions or even a ban.

Any form of wildlife trade is strictly prohibited on platforms, including marketplaces, supermarkets, restaurants and e-commerce sites, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said in a statement. All locations where wild animals are kept are quarantined.

Much attention has been paid to the consumption of wild animals in parts of China, both in the Chinese Internet and in the western tabloid press – in particular bats and civet cats, an Asian mammal previously linked to the 2003 SARS outbreak.

