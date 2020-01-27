China Extends Vacation to Curb Viruses as Fatalities Increase - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

BEIJING (AP) – China has expanded its efforts to curb viral disease on Monday by extending New Year’s holidays to keep the public at home and prevent the spread of infections as the death toll has increased to 81.

Hong Kong has announced that visitors from the provincial center of the outbreak will be denied access after issuing a warning that the virus’ ability to spread is increasing. Travel agencies were instructed to cancel group travel nationwide, which contributed to the rising economic costs.

Increasingly drastic disease-fighting efforts began with flight, train, and bus connections to Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China, where the virus was first discovered last month. This ban has expanded to a total of 17 cities with more than 50 million inhabitants in the most far-reaching disease control measures ever imposed.

The end of the New Year, China’s busiest travel season, has been postponed from Thursday to Sunday to “reduce crowds” and “block the spread of the epidemic,” a cabinet statement said.

The government of Shanghai, a metropolis with 25 million inhabitants and a global business center, extended the holiday by another week in the city until February 9. She ordered the closure of sports stadiums and religious events.

Dozens of millions of people had to get on planes, trains and buses to return to work after visiting their hometowns or attractions during the holidays. The schools will postpone the reopening until further notice, the cabinet said.

The death toll rose on Monday when the south Chinese island province of Hainan reported its first death, an 80-year-old woman whose family arrived from Wuhan on January 17.

In Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, 76 of the deaths reported so far have been recorded. There were one each in Shanghai and the provinces of Hebei in the north, Heilongjiang in the northeast and Henan in central China.

The spread of the disease is being observed around the world and few cases have occurred in other countries.

South Korea confirmed its fourth case on Monday. Cases have also been confirmed in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia.

The US cases are in Washington, Chicago, Southern California and Arizona.

China also reported five cases in Hong Kong and two in Macau.

On Monday, China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Keqiang, visited Wuhan to “lead the epidemic prevention work,” the cabinet website said. Photos on the construction site showed Li in a blue coat and a green face mask as she met hospital workers.

The Prime Minister later visited a supermarket with a face mask and a dark windbreaker. Buyers who also wore masks cheered him: “Happy New Year!”

“Controlling the Wuhan epidemic and improving the health of Wuhan people is good news for the whole country,” Li told the crowd. “We wish the people in Wuhan a safe, healthy and long life. Let’s go, Wuhan! “

Elsewhere, the Potala Palace in Lhasa, the Tibetan capital, was closed to tourists indefinitely on Monday, the government said. The former Imperial Palace in Beijing was closed until further notice, and other important sights are also closed.

The U.S. consulate in Wuhan said it would arrange the evacuation of its diplomats and some American citizens on Tuesday. The French government said it would fly its citizens to Wuhan in France and quarantine them there. Japan was preparing to fly its nationals out of Wuhan.

French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, which has a factory in Wuhan, said it took foreign workers and their families to another city by bus to quarantine.

The cut in industrial and consumer spending threatens to slow down Chinese economic growth, which Beijing is struggling to support after plummeting to a multi-year low of 6.1% last year. This could spread shock waves to Asian economies that rely on China as a source of tourists and export markets.

Chinese regulators issued a statement on Monday calling on banks and insurers to support the people and businesses affected by the outbreak.

Travel, hotels, and restaurants will have the greatest impact, but forecasts predict that if the outbreak continues and quarantine continues, Chinese retail spending, manufacturing output, and investment could also suffer.

The outbreak represents a “significant downside risk” for growth, although “it may have a large impact but is short-lived,” said Oxford Economics’ Tommy Wu and Priyanka Kishore in a report.

They cited the example of the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003, when economic activity collapsed but recovered relatively quickly. The impact should be “less severe” than SARS because the official responses are faster and “more transparent”.

Abroad, economies such as Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines, with large tourism industries that rely on Chinese travelers, appear to be most at risk, said Wu and Kishore.

The National Health Commission announced that 2,744 cases had been confirmed by midnight on Sunday.

The youngest patient is a 9 month old girl in Beijing.

China’s health minister, Ma Xiaowei, said the country is entering a “crucial stage” as “the virus’s ability to spread appears to be increasing.”

President Xi Jinping, calling the outbreak serious, said the government is restricting travel and public gatherings while transporting medical personnel and supplies to Wuhan.

The epidemic has shaken memories of the SARS outbreak, which killed nearly 800 people.

Then Chinese authorities were criticized for reacting slowly and not disclosing any information. The government has reacted more aggressively to the recent outbreak.

According to the National Health Commission, anyone arriving from Wuhan must register with local health stations and be quarantined for 14 days – the maximum incubation period for the virus.

The authorities tightened controls on travelers who previously had contact with Wuhan.

In the eastern city of Nanjing, 48 passengers from Bangkok who left Wuhan during the outbreak were put in 14-day quarantine, state television reported on its website.

Hong Kong has announced that travelers from Hubei will be denied access on Monday. Hong Kong residents returning from the area may enter the area, but must be quarantined at home.

Two of Hong Kong’s most popular tourist attractions, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, have been closed.

Also on Sunday, Wuhan banned most vehicles, including private cars, from downtown areas. The city will provide neighborhoods with 6,000 taxis so people can get around when needed.

Wuhan is building two hospitals for the growing number of patients, one with 1,500 beds and one with 1,000 beds. The first should be ready next week.

The National Health Commission said it was sending additional medical teams to Wuhan. The Chinese military deployed 450 medical personnel, some with experience of previous outbreaks, including SARS and Ebola.

The virus comes from the coronavirus family, which includes colds, but also more serious diseases such as SARS and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. The new virus causes cold and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

It is believed that the virus has spread to people living in wildlife sold at a market in Wuhan. On Sunday, the authorities banned the trade in wild animals and urged the public not to eat meat from them.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.