BEIJING (AP) – China has expanded its efforts to curb viral disease on Monday by postponing the end of New Year’s week to keep the public at home and prevent the spread of infections as the death toll has increased to 80 ,

Travel agents were instructed to cancel group trips nationwide after the virus’s spreading ability increased. Hong Kong has announced that it will deny visitors from the mainland province at the center of the outbreak.

Increasingly drastic disease-fighting efforts began with flight, train, and bus connections to Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China, where the virus was first discovered last month. This ban has expanded to a total of 17 cities with more than 50 million inhabitants in the most far-reaching disease control measures ever imposed.

The end of New Year’s holidays in China, China’s busiest travel season, has been postponed from Friday to Sunday to “effectively reduce crowds” and “block the spread of the epidemic,” a cabinet statement said.

This will, at least temporarily, postpone an increase in the travel of tens of thousands of people returning to work after visiting their hometowns or tourist attractions, which could increase the risk of infection transmission.

The schools will postpone the reopening until further notice, the cabinet said.

The U.S. consulate in Wuhan said it would arrange the evacuation of its diplomats and some American citizens on Tuesday. The French government said it would fly its citizens to Wuhan in France and quarantine them there. Japan was preparing to fly its nationals out of Wuhan.

French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, which has a factory in Wuhan, said on Saturday that foreign employees and their families would be quarantined in another city.

The National Health Commission announced that 2,744 cases had been confirmed by midnight on Sunday. The youngest patient is a 9 month old girl in Beijing. China also reported five cases in Hong Kong and two in Macau.

South Korea confirmed its fourth case on Monday. Scattered cases have also been confirmed in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia. The United States has confirmed cases in Washington, Chicago, Southern California and Arizona.

China’s health minister, Ma Xiaowei, said the country is entering a “crucial stage” as “the virus’s ability to spread appears to be increasing.”

President Xi Jinping, calling the outbreak serious, said the government is stepping up efforts to restrict travel and public gatherings while bringing medical personnel and supplies to Wuhan.

The epidemic shook memories of the 2002/03 SARS outbreak, which killed nearly 800 people.

Then Chinese authorities were criticized for reacting slowly and not disclosing any information. The government has reacted more aggressively to the recent outbreak.

According to the National Health Commission, anyone arriving from Wuhan must register with local health stations and be quarantined for 14 days – the maximum incubation period for the virus.

Hong Kong’s government announced that it would refuse entry to travelers from Hubei, where Wuhan is located, as of Monday. Hong Kong residents returning from the region may enter the area, but must be quarantined at home.

Two of Hong Kong’s most popular tourist attractions, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, have been closed.

Also on Sunday, Wuhan banned most vehicles, including private cars, from downtown areas. The city will provide neighborhoods with 6,000 taxis so people can get around when needed.

Wuhan is building two hospitals, one with 1,500 beds and one with 1,000 beds, for the growing number of patients. The first is scheduled for completion next week.

The National Health Commission said it is bringing medical teams to help deal with the outbreak. The Chinese military deployed 450 medical personnel, some with experience of previous outbreaks, including SARS and Ebola.

The new virus belongs to the coronavirus family, which includes colds, but also more serious diseases such as SARS and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. The new virus causes cold and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

The disease first appeared last month and is believed to have spread to people with wildlife sold at a Wuhan food market.

The Chinese authorities announced a temporary ban on wildlife trade on Sunday and urged the public not to eat wildlife meat.

