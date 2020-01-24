China extends barriers to 25 million people to stop virus outbreak

BEIJING – China has extended its unprecedented permanent bans to around 25 million people on Friday to try and curb a deadly new virus that infected hundreds, despite the uncertainty about the outcome’s uncertainty.

At least eight cities have been closed – Wuhan, Ezhou, Huanggang, Chibi, Qianjiang, Zhijiang, Jingmen and Xiantao – all in central China’s Hubei province, where the disease has concentrated.

In Wuhan, where the blockade began early Thursday, busy streets, malls, and other public areas were usually extremely quiet. Masks were mandatory in public. Railway stations, the airport and subways were closed; The police checked incoming vehicles but did not block the streets.

The seven other cities that have been closed since Friday morning are near Wuhan, but authorities across the country have made arrangements. Large public events in the capital Beijing have been canceled indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs that are an integral part of the New Year celebrations. The Forbidden City, the palace complex in Beijing, announced that it will be closed indefinitely on Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases of the new corona virus rose to 830 with 25 deaths, the National Health Commission said on Friday morning. The first death was also confirmed outside of Hubei. The health commission in Hebei, a northern province bordering Beijing, said an 80-year-old man had died after returning from a two-month stay in Wuhan to visit relatives.

The vast majority of cases were in and around Wuhan or people connected to the city. Outside of the mainland, cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

Many countries are checking travelers from China for symptoms of the virus that can cause fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

The World Health Organization has decided not to declare the outbreak a global emergency for the time being. The declaration may increase the resources to combat a threat, but may also cause trade and travel restrictions and other economic damage, making the decision politically difficult.

The decision should not be taken as a sign that WHO does not consider the situation to be serious or that we are not taking it seriously. Nothing could be further from the truth, ”said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “WHO follows this outbreak every minute of the day.”

Chinese officials have not said how long the city closings will take. While far-reaching measures are typical of the government led by the Chinese Communist Party, even in fatal epidemics, there are rarely large-scale quarantines around the world because of concerns about violating people’s freedoms. And the effectiveness of such measures is unclear.

Jonathan Ball, professor of virology at the University of Nottingham in the UK, said the locks are scientifically justified.

“Until there is a better understanding of the situation, I think it is not unreasonable to do something,” he said. “Anything that limits people’s trips during an outbreak would obviously work.”

But Ball warned that such quarantine should be strictly temporary. He added, “You need to make sure that you communicate effectively about why this is being done. Otherwise you will lose people’s benevolence. “

The coronavirus family includes colds and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as the SARS outbreak that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-03 and killed about 800 people, and the Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome [ MERS], which is believed to come from camels.

The first cases of the Wuhan outbreak at the end of last month were linked to a fish market, and experts suspect the transmission of wildlife sold there began. The market is closed for investigation.

Associate press researcher Henry Hou in Beijing contributed to this report.

