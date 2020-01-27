The death toll of Wuhan coronavirus now stands at 80, with nearly 2,800 cases confirmed across China, as the country launches emergency procedures to try to curb the global spread of the pathogen.

What makes this task more difficult is the fact that the virus can spread before symptoms appear, Chinese health officials said on Sunday, which means carriers may not realize they are infected before spreading the virus to others.

Across China, 15 cities with a combined population of over 57 million people – more than the total population of South Korea – have been placed under total or partial lockdown.

Wuhan himself was effectively quarantined, with all routes into and out of the city being closed or highly regulated. The government has announced that it will send an additional 1,200 health workers – as well as 135 medical personnel from the People’s Liberation Army – to help hospital personnel in the city.

Wuhan mayor Zhou Xianwang said on Sunday that the number of cases could increase by a thousand more.

The disease has also spread widely in China, with nearly 70 confirmed cases in the capital Beijing, including a nine-month-old girl – the youngest case known to date.

China has extended the Lunar New Year holidays until February 2 to deter people from traveling and spreading the virus. Almost all of the festival’s mass celebrations have been canceled, and authorities have urged people not to organize large traditional family gatherings.

The gravity of the emerging crisis is evident in the government’s response. The Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party – the country’s main political body, chaired by President Xi Jinping – has taken direct control of the operations. Premier Li Keqiang arrived in Wuhan on Monday to visit local hospitals, according to official media.

More than 11 billion yuan (1.58 billion US dollars) in public funds was spent on the crisis.

Meanwhile, Zhou admitted that the government had not released “timely” information about the coronavirus.

In a live interview with state-run CCTV, Zhou said he was responsible for the decision to lock the city at the center of the epidemic – a decision he called “unprecedented in history.” of humanity”.

He said he knew people were “not satisfied” with the rate at which his government had published information on the coronavirus.

“If someone is asked to take responsibility or people complain, as long as the epidemic can be brought under control, we are ready to resign to take responsibility (to lock the city),” he said. on Monday.

Global effort

The virus has spread rapidly around the world since its discovery in Wuhan last month. In an article published on Sunday, scientists from Imperial College London estimated that each person infected then spread the virus to two or three others.

“This implies that control measures must block well over 60% of transmission to be effective in fighting the epidemic,” they added.

At a press conference on Monday, Professor Gabriel Leung of the University of Hong Kong warned that “self-perpetuating epidemics” could be expected in major cities in China, now that the virus has spread there. low. Large cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, all of which have reported cases, may export infections to different parts of the world.

“We hope that with intervention in other cities in China, the situation will be more positive,” he said. “(However), containment measures may not always be effective and will certainly be ineffective at some point in the long term.”

Outside of mainland China, at least 13 other places have reported cases of the virus, including France, Australia and the United States. Australia reported its fifth confirmed case on Monday. The Austrian Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday that a person had tested negative for the virus on Sunday, and that a Chinese citizen was being tested – the result of this test is still unknown.

The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health confirmed on Monday that authorities are testing several suspected cases of coronavirus in a hospital in the country.

In Hong Kong, authorities said residents of Hubei, whose province is Wuhan, and people who have visited the area in the past 14 days, will not be able to enter the city. The order does not cover residents of Hong Kong, although they may be quarantined.

There were demonstrations in the city of Fanling, north of Hong Kong – near the Chinese border – after the announcement of the conversion of an unoccupied building into a “temporary” quarantine center. Residents set up roadblocks and clashed with police, and authorities said on Sunday that they were abandoning the plan.

Memories of the deadly SARS epidemic in 2003 are deeply entrenched in Hong Kong, and paranoia is already beginning to set in, with hasty purchases of face masks leading to shortages that cannot be alleviated until February, in because of the Lunar New Year holidays and demand from China.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced this weekend that the threat level of the virus has gone from “serious” to “emergency”. Schools in the semi-autonomous Chinese city will be suspended until February 17.

David Heymann, chairman of a World Health Organization (WHO) committee gathering data on the epidemic, said on Thursday that the virus is more easily spread from person to person than l ‘we thought before. “We are currently witnessing a spread of the second and third generation,” said Heymann.

In the United States, where five cases of the disease have been confirmed, Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, said that “we have to prepare as if it was a pandemic, but I still hope not. “

Start of repatriation efforts

Several countries, including the United States, Australia, France and Spain seek to repatriate citizens and employees of the government of China.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt told national radio ABC Radio on Monday that Canberra was working on a plan to get 100 “young Australians” out of Wuhan.

“We are working to make sure there is support for these Australians and that we are there. We are also working on, like other countries, to try to secure their ability to return to Australia, “said Hunt.

French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn said Sunday that France will bring its citizens from Wuhan back to France “in the middle of next week”. Buzyn said that those returning to France will be monitored at the same location for 14 days to avoid spreading the virus.

A spokesman for the Spanish foreign ministry told CNN that it “was working with other affected European countries to organize a joint repatriation flight”.

Italian authorities have confirmed that there are around 60 Italian citizens – mainly students and workers – in Wuhan city. Authorities said they are evaluating the best way to evacuate them and noted that no Italian citizen has yet been reported as infected.

At the same time, the British Ministry of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs issued a statement on Monday saying it “is working to give British nationals an option to leave Hubei province”.

Trace the virus

Since the Wuhan virus was first identified in December, Chinese and international scientists have studied it intensively, researching its origin and working on a vaccine to fight it.

Officials from the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday that they had successfully isolated the virus from environmental samples taken from a seafood and wildlife market in Wuhan believed to be at origin of the epidemic.

Thirty-three of the 585 environmental samples collected from the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan contained nucleic acid from the coronavirus, according to the official news agency Xinhua.

Of these samples, 31 came from the market section dedicated to the sale of wild animals, according to the CDC.

Chinese officials announced on Sunday that the trade in wild animals will be suspended nationwide, while experts are pressuring the government to impose permanent restrictions or even a ban.

Any form of wildlife trade will be strictly prohibited on platforms, including markets, supermarkets, restaurants and e-commerce sites, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the National Forestry and Grassland. Administration in a press release. All sites where wild animals are raised will be quarantined.

Considerable attention has been given both on the Chinese Internet and in the Western tabloid press to the consumption of wild animals in parts of China – particularly bats and civets, an Asian mammal that was previously linked to the 2003 SARS epidemic.