China corona virus claims 4th victim added as more screenings

BEIJING – A fourth person was killed in a new Corona virus outbreak in China, authorities said on Tuesday as more locations intensified medical examinations of travelers from the country as they entered the busiest travel season.

The increased control measures have followed a sharp increase in the number of infections to more than 200 people since last month, with epidemiologists still unsure in what form and how they are transmitted.

The Chinese health authorities confirmed late Monday that some cases had been transferred from person to person. This means that the disease can spread faster and further, especially at the beginning of the travel storm at Lunar New Year.

Concerned about a global outbreak similar to SARS, which spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003, numerous nations have taken screening measures for travelers from China, particularly for travelers from downtown Wuhan, in the the outbreak is believed to have arisen and the vast majority of cases have dropped out.

Australian chief physician Brendan Murphy said his country would step up airport controls. Australia receives a significant number of travelers from China, including three direct weekly flights from Wuhan to Sydney, and these flights are operated by border guards and biosecurity personnel for evaluation, Murphy told reporters.

Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and other countries and regions with extensive travel connections to China also require stricter inspection measures. At least three US airports have started examining incoming passengers from central China.

The Chinese authorities have confirmed cases in Wuhan, Beijing and Guangdong, with suspected cases in Shanghai and other parts of the country. In addition, Thailand found two cases among Chinese travelers, and South Korea and Japan both reported one.

The outbreak is believed to have started at the end of last month in people connected to a fish market in Wuhan, which had a total of 198 cases on Monday. All four deaths occurred in Wuhan, although it was not clear whether the last death was new or diagnosed.

The head of the Chinese team of experts in the disease, respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan, said two people in Guangdong province in southern China had caught the virus from family members, the state media said.

According to the English-language daily China Daily, some doctors have also tested the virus positively.

Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed government agencies on Monday to immediately release information about the virus and deepen international cooperation.

China has communicated and maintained close communication with the World Health Organization and other relevant countries and regions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press conference.

Wuhan has also taken measures to control the influx of people leaving the city, Geng said.

The first symptoms of the new coronavirus are fever, cough, chest tightness and shortness of breath as well as a partially developed pneumonia.

Prevention recommendations such as wearing masks and washing hands were published on the Weibo social media platform, which is widely used in China. Some people said they canceled their travel plans and stayed home for the new lunar year.

Anyone entering Beijing United Family Hospital on Tuesday had to have their temperature checked as soon as they walked in the door. The hospital provided all patients with surgical masks who were told to wear them. All nurses, doctors and cleaners also wore masks.

The first cases concerned a fish market in Wuhan that was closed due to an investigation.

The coronavirus family causes diseases ranging from the common cold to SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

At the end of 2002, SARS first infected people in southern China and spread to more than two dozen countries. Almost 800 people were killed. The Chinese government initially tried to cover up the severity of the SARS epidemic, but the cover-up was uncovered by a senior doctor.

