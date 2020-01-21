Chinese authorities are racing to contain the spread of a new coronavirus that has killed at least four people and killed hundreds after it has been confirmed that the infection can spread between humans.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered “determined efforts to curb the spread” of the virus on Monday as the official number of reported cases in China reached 224.

There is now concern that – a month after the virus was first detected – efforts to contain it come too late, hampered by a slow Chinese bureaucracy that has failed to put in place enough measures in time.

The first infections were detected in the central city of Wuhan in China on December 12 and later linked to a local seafood and live animal market in the city. Since this week, however, patients have been identified as carriers of the virus in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, three of China’s largest cities and the busiest hubs. Suspicious cases have also been reported in Yunnan, Sichuan, Guangxi and Shandong provinces.

Over the next few days, hundreds of millions of Chinese are expected to start traveling across the country and abroad while the annual Lunar New Year break is underway, heightening concerns about a further outbreak of cases.

Beyond China, the epidemic has so far spread to Thailand, Japan and South Korea. The patient in South Korea told local authorities that she developed fever and muscle aches on Saturday and that she received cold medicine from a doctor in Wuhan before being sent on her way. .

Despite initial reports that the virus is unlikely to spread between humans, Chinese health officials have now said there is “definitely human-to-human transmission”. One patient is said to have infected up to 14 medical staff in a hospital, suggesting that the disease can spread much more easily than previously thought.

The specter of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), which infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774 people in a pandemic that ravaged Asia in 2002 and 2003, has dominated the discussion of the current virus.

During the SARS epidemic, Chinese authorities initially downplayed the dangers and the censored coverage, preventing people from realizing the severity of the virus and taking action in time to stop its spread.

Zhong Nanshan, an expert with the National Health Commission of China investigating the Wuhan virus, told state media on Monday that although it is not as severe as SARS, the number of people affected of the disease “was increasing” and suggested that the “mortality rate at the time is not so representative.”

A study by researchers in the UK estimated that the number of infections in Wuhan is still largely underestimated, the actual number being closer to 1,700, based on the spread of the virus to other cities and countries in a relatively short period of time.

Global effort

Even before cases were detected in South Korea, Japan and Thailand, efforts to contain Wuhan coronavirus were international. Wuhan alone has connections to dozens of overseas destinations, and Beijing and Shanghai have hundreds of others.

Airports across Asia have stepped up the temperature control of incoming passengers, as have several hubs in the United States with connections to Wuhan, including New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

With all indications that the virus has a relatively slow incubation time, however, these efforts may be insufficient to stop its spread.

“You absolutely cannot prevent the entry into the country of a disease like this. The incubation period is probably a week, “said Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy on Tuesday. “It’s about identifying those at high risk and making sure that those at high risk know this and know how to get medical care.”

He said that while there is no reason to be alarmed immediately, the actual number of cases is likely to be much higher than that currently reported and urged people to be alert for potential symptoms.

Australian authorities quarantined a man in Brisbane on Tuesday who returned from Wuhan with possible symptoms of the coronavirus. He will remain isolated until his symptoms are gone, Queensland health officials said.

In the United States, the National Institutes of Health is working on a vaccine against the new virus, although it will take at least a few months before the start of the first phase of clinical trials and more than a year before a vaccine is available.

Scientists from Texas, New York and China are also working on a vaccine, according to Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“The lesson we have learned is that coronavirus infections are serious and one of the most recent and significant health threats,” Hotez told CNN.

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it would convene an emergency meeting on Wednesday to determine whether the epidemic is a “international in scope” public health emergency and what recommendations should be made to help manage its spread.