China Confirms New Coronavirus Can Spread Between Humans - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – A mysterious respiratory virus that has killed at least three people in China and infected more than 200 people in China can spread between people, said a government-appointed expert, fueling fear of a deadly epidemic that millions are preparing for travel for the lunar new year holidays.

Zhong Nanshan, head of the team used by the Chinese Health Commission to study the pneumonia-like virus, confirmed that at least two cases had spread from person to person and that medical personnel had also been infected.

The authorities had previously announced that the new strain of corona virus, which health officials attributed to a fish market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, was mainly transmitted from animals to humans.

But in the past few days, at least two people have become infected, even though they live hundreds of kilometers from Wuhan.

“The current cases show that there is definitely a person-to-person transmission,” Zhong told Chinese government video surveillance that two people in Guangdong province were infected by a family member who recently returned from Wuhan.

Zhong, who discovered severe coronavirus (SARS) in 2003 in connection with acute respiratory syndrome, said that the infectivity of this virus was not as high as that of SARS, but that the disease “climbs” and that the “current mortality rate” is close couch is not so representative. “

SARS infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774 in a pandemic that erupted in Asia in 2002 and 2003.

Earlier on Monday, the Chinese authorities reported that the number of cases had tripled to 218 over the weekend. The outbreak has spread to Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, hundreds of kilometers from Wuhan, where the virus first appeared last month.

Thailand also reported two cases, while Japan and South Korea each reported one, bringing the total to 222.

Fears of a major outbreak during a busy trip

The spread of the outbreak is noticeable as the country prepares for Lunar New Year holidays later this week. On Sunday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that there was evidence of “restricted human-to-human transmission of the new virus” that raised fears of a major regional outbreak. During the holiday season, hundreds of millions of Chinese travel across the country and overseas.

The three cases outside of China have all been linked to Wuhan. South Korea also confirmed its first case of the virus on Monday.

According to the South Korean Disease Control and Prevention Center (CDC), a 35-year-old Chinese woman was discovered by temperature testing when she arrived at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport in Wuhan on Sunday. It has been quarantined and is in a stable condition.

The woman from Wuhan planned to vacation with five other people in South Korea and Japan. She said she had a fever and muscle pain on Saturday, and a doctor in Wuhan prescribed a refrigerant for her, according to the CDC.

An estimated 7 million Chinese traveled overseas during the New Year season last year. “I believe Chinese tourists will take the virus to many other countries in Asia in the coming days as they travel overseas during the New Year holidays,” said Professor David Hui Shu-cheong, respiratory disease expert at the University of Hong Kong in China, told CNN Monday.

Study suggests that infections can be underestimated

The pneumonia outbreak occurred last month in Wuhan, the largest city in central China and a major transportation hub. Officials in China have linked the viral infections to a seafood and wildlife market in Wuhan that has been closed since January 1 to prevent the disease from spreading further.

Chinese scientists identified the pathogen on January 8 as a new strain of coronavirus in the same family of fatally severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

While the new virus did not have mortality rates like SARS, a new Imperial College London study suggests that the number of infections in Wuhan is likely to have been greatly underestimated.

“The detection of three cases outside of China is worrying. Based on flight and population data, we calculate that a person infected in Wuhan is only 1 in 574 likely to travel overseas before seeking medical help. This implies that there have been over 1,700 cases in Wuhan to date, ”Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London told CNN.

On Friday, the U.S. disease control and prevention centers announced that three U.S. airports – in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles – would screen passengers arriving from Wuhan for signs of the new virus.

In Wuhan, infrared thermometers have been installed at the airport, train stations, bus stops, and passenger piers since January 14 to measure the temperature of passengers leaving the city daily on Sundays.

The measures were not imposed until five weeks after the outbreak, when countless passengers had left the city without control.

