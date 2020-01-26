China claims coronavirus can spread before symptoms appear - questioning US containment strategy

Chinese Health Minister Ma Xiaowei made a surprising statement on Sunday about Wuhan coronavirus: he said people can spread it before they become symptomatic.

“This is a game-changer,” said Dr. William Schaffner, longtime counselor to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States.

It is much more difficult to contain a virus – to find a patient’s contacts and quarantine them immediately – if the patient has spread the disease for days or weeks before even realizing it was achieved.

“This means that the infection is much more contagious than we originally thought,” said Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “It’s worse than we expected.”

Ma has not explained why he thinks the virus can spread before someone shows symptoms. If the Chinese Minister of Health is right – and there are those who doubt it – it means that the five confirmed cases in the United States could have been infectious during a trip from Wuhan to Arizona, California, Illinois and in Washington State, even though they had no symptoms. at the time.

On Sunday, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, said the risk to the American public of contracting the virus remained low.

“We at the CDC do not have clear evidence that patients are infectious before symptoms appear, but we are actively investigating this possibility,” said Messonnier.

“We have to prepare as if it were a pandemic, but I still hope that it is not,” she added.

Wuhan’s coronavirus killed more than 50 people in China and infected thousands, and has spread to the United States, France and Canada.

“We will have to reassess our strategy”

US health officials believe the Wuhan virus has an incubation period of about two weeks, CDC officials said on Friday in a press briefing.

“Based on what we now know about this virus, our concern for transmission before symptoms develop is low, which is reassuring,” said Dr. Jennifer Layden, epidemiologist at the Illinois Department of Health, during of the Friday briefing.

China’s health minister’s update on Sunday is expected to encourage health officials to change this thinking, some infectious disease experts told CNN.

“Assuming Ma is right, we’re going to have to reassess our strategy, that’s for sure,” said Schaffner.

Dr Paul Offit, another longtime CDC advisor, said that, according to Ma’s news, he thought health officials should alert people to the flights the three American patients had taken to Wuhan that they could have traveled with an infectious person.

“I think the conservative thing to do would be to throw a wider net,” he said.

NIH doctor wants U.S. to inspect Chinese data

The top American infectious disease doctor wants a team of CDC disease detectives to visit China and check out these crucial questions about the spread of Wuhan coronavirus.

But there is something that stops them: China must first invite the CDC.

“So far, to my knowledge, we have not been invited,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the US National Institutes of Health, on Sunday.

NIH and CDC are separate divisions of the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

The implications of Ma’s statement that coronavirus is transmissible before symptoms are so severe “that in my mind it is absolutely essential that we see the data for ourselves, because what is going on there has implications for what’s going on here, “said Fauci.

He added that, to his knowledge, the Chinese had not told US health officials that the virus could spread before someone was symptomatic, a crucial aspect of any investigation into the disease. He said he learned about it after reading the email from a CNN reporter.

Fauci said CDC disease detectives should see precisely how the Chinese health authorities collected their data and how they came to their conclusion.

“To my knowledge, we have not seen the precise minute, the granular data and how they collected it,” he said. “We need to find out the real result of how they collected their data and see if it is valid.”

“The Chinese have good people. I don’t want to challenge their abilities, ”added Fauci. “But when it’s something as important as that, our people who are trained epidemiologists have to review their data and the best way to do that is to go out there and see how they collect it. “

The CDC Messenger said Sunday that the CDC has staff in China, but that the team was not directly involved in the response to the Wuhan coronavirus. The agency hopes to have an “additional engagement” on the epidemic in China in the coming days, she said.

In a tweet on Sunday, the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said: “I am on my way to Beijing [China] to meet the government and health experts supporting the response to #coronavirus . My colleagues at @WHO and I would like to understand the latest developments and strengthen our partnership with [China] by providing additional protection against the epidemic. “

Are Chinese officials right?

In a rapidly evolving epidemic like this, information often changes.

Some experts are skeptical due to the lack of data from China.

“I seriously doubt that Chinese officials have data to back up this statement,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. “I don’t know of any evidence in 17 years of working with coronaviruses – SARS and MERS – that someone was found to be infectious during their incubation period.”

Both severe acute respiratory syndrome and Middle East respiratory syndrome are caused by coronaviruses. While each has killed hundreds of people around the world, together they represent only a handful of cases and no deaths in the United States.

Offit, on the other hand, said that it would not surprise him if the Chinese Minister of Health was right and that the Wuhan coronavirus could spread while people were asymptomatic. Measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox are spread this way, he said.

Despite this, he said he was optimistic that the United States could control the epidemic before it got out of hand, as is the case in China.

This is because the spread of the epidemic does not only depend on the period of contagiousness. It also depends on the ease with which the virus spreads. Some viruses, such as measles, spread easily, even to people across the room. Other viruses only spread with much closer contact.

“My gut instinct says that we will be able to contain this very quickly – we are going to be able to put a ditch around this fire,” said Offit, a pediatric infectious disease expert at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. “I think it’s going to be a lot more like SARS or MERS than the movie” Contagion “.”

“But then,” said the Philadelphia-based doctor, “I’m a fan of the Eagles, so I tend to be optimistic.”