China builds new record for coronavirus patients in record time of 10 days as toll grows rapidly

Last updated: February 3, 2020, 10:03 AM IST

Beijing: On Monday, China sent medical workers and equipment to the newly completed hospital with 1,000 beds to treat victims of a new virus that caused 362 deaths and more than 17,300 infections at home and abroad.

School reopening was also delayed to prevent the virus from spreading further in the worst hit central province of Hubei, where the specialist hospital in Wuhan provincial capital was completed in just 10 days. A second hospital with 1500 beds is under construction. Restrictions were further tightened in one city by allowing only one family member to buy every other day.

People’s Liberation Army medical teams continued to arrive in Wuhan to relieve the overwhelming health workers of the city and to work in the new hospital, located in the countryside far from the city center. Images from the national broadcaster CCTV showed prefabricated departments equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and ventilation systems.

A patient’s room can be seen in the Huoshenshan temporary field hospital in Wuhan in Hubei province in central China. (AP photo)

Leading Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said that additional hospital space was crucial to stop the spread of new infections.

“The lack of hospital rooms forced sick people to return home, which is extremely dangerous. It is therefore a great improvement to have extra (beds) available, ”Zhong told the 24-hour news channel from CCTV.

Zhong played an important role in overcoming SARS from China in 2002-2003, a corona virus from the same family as the current pathogen.

Medical equipment is seen in the Huoshenshan temporary field hospital in Wuhan. (AP)

As a sign of the economic impact of the outbreak, the Shanghai Composite index fell by 8.7% when the financial markets reopened on Monday after the New Year’s holiday.

China’s new totals with 361 deaths and 2,829 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the Chinese total to 17,205, while other countries continued to evacuate hundreds of their citizens from Hubei and imposed travel restrictions on those Chinese or people who recently entered the country traveled.

An isolation unit is seen in the Huoshenshan temporary field hospital in Wuhan. (AP)

The World Health Organization said the number of confirmed cases will continue to grow because thousands of copies of suspected cases have yet to be tested.

The Philippines banned the entry of all non-citizens from China after two cases were confirmed there, including the only death outside of China. Similar restrictions have been imposed by the US, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia despite criticism from China and the WHO guidelines that such measures were not needed.

About 150 cases have been reported in two dozen other countries. The Philippine health department said a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan died of the virus and his companion remained in the hospital. Vietnam was the seventh case, a Vietnamese-American man who had a two-hour stopover in Wuhan on the way from the US to Ho Chi Minh City.

People walk through a corridor in the Huoshenshan temporary field hospital in Wuhan. (AP)

The US total rose to 11 cases, mostly with recent trips to Wuhan.

Also, six officials in Huanggang City, alongside Wuhan in Hubei Province, were fired for “poor performance” in tackling the outbreak, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The mayor called the mayor “the city’s ability to treat patients” remained inadequate and there is a serious shortage of medical supplies such as protective clothing and medical masks. “

A Chinese army doctor looks at a patient’s room in the Huoshenshan temporary field hospital in Wuhan. (AP photo)

With nearly 10 million people in the Zhejiang Province on the coast, the Wenzhou Trade and Production Center limited people to their homes, leaving only one family member out every other day to buy the necessary supplies. Huanggang, where 7 million people live, imposed similar measures on Saturday.

People walk near a CT scanner in a room in the Huoshenshan temporary field hospital in Wuhan. (AP)

With no end in sight before the outbreak, the authorities in Hubei and elsewhere extended the holiday period of the Lunar New Year, at the end of this week, well into February to try to keep people at home and reduce the spread of the virus. All Hubei schools postpone the start of the new semester until further notice.

The crisis is the latest confrontation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has been hit for months by anti-government protests in Hong Kong, the re-election of Taiwan’s pro-independence president and criticism of human rights violations in Xinjiang’s traditional Islamic territory. Meanwhile, the domestic economy continues to slow down, weighed by slowing demand and the trade war with Washington.

