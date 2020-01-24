Chinese authorities are taking all the stops to prevent the spread of new coronavirus outbreaks – including the cancellation of New Year’s celebrations in major cities.

According to CCTV, China’s state television network, officials in Wuhan have closed public transport since Thursday, attempting to quarantine nearly 25 million people by preventing them from leaving the area or using buses, subways, or ferries.

To date, at least 17 deaths have been confirmed in China, with more than 630 people infected. There have been cases reported by travelers from countries outside China, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and the United States – and authorities seem to be overly concerned that such a virus of pneumonia cannot be contained.

Later Thursday, Wuhan and Beijing, another major Chinese city, banned all large gatherings at the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration – the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar – in an increasing effort to stop the outbreak.

Some citizens fear the decision to cancel the festival is the latest indication that authorities are having trouble controlling the outbreak, following intense censorship of any criticism or skepticism on social media, according to The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, some outspoken doctors have warned that the spread of the virus is inevitable. Guan Yi, a virologist who helped identify severe chronic respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003, estimates that this case may be 10 times greater than the SARS outbreak because the virus was transmitted through only a few “super” spreaders “in a more defined part of the country. .

He told Caixin magazine from the self-proclaimed quake after visiting Wuhan:

“A larger outbreak is certain … We are going through a ‘golden age’ for prevention and control. What’s more, we have been getting holiday traffic flow and a dereliction of duty from some officials. “

Ahead of the holiday, which saw locals traveling back to their hometown – the world’s largest human migration – authorities said the virus was mild and could not be transmitted between people. But that all changed this week as the number of patients infected with the virus, which reportedly started a Wuhan food market selling exotic animals for consumption, began to increase rapidly.

The extreme steps will come one day after a World Health Organization the committee met to decide whether the virus would be declared a “public emergency emergency of international concern.” The decision was postponed until Thursday, with officials saying they needed more information to proceed.

Airports around the world are putting on special screening measures to see passengers arriving from China with fevers. In Wuhan, residents report empty shelves in stores and express fear and frustration that the government is not telling them the whole story.

