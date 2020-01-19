China announces major plastic campaign - Mother Jones

The Chinese government has announced that it will ban plastic bags in the country’s major cities by the end of the year, Reuters reports. The bags will be banned in the rest of the country in 2022. Other single-use plastics such as utensils and containers are expected to leak over a longer period of time. Disposable straws in restaurants will be banned until the end of 2020.

This is not the first time that China has announced a comprehensive anti-plastic campaign. In 2008, the country banned retailers and manufacturers from issuing free plastic bags and making thinnest bags (less than 0.00098 inches thick). The regulation was a mixed success: it reduced the consumption of plastic bags by an estimated 67 billion bags in five years, but not all companies followed the rules.

It is not known how many plastic bags, utensils and containers China uses per year. The Americans placed about two billion orders for food delivery in 2015, that’s about six orders per person. It’s not a perfect comparison, but if China’s 1.4 billion people process half of our orders, they would place about 4 billion orders a year. It’s a lot of plastic.

China, once the world’s largest importer of plastic waste, announced in 2017 that it would ban the import of 24 materials, including mixed plastics. The directive entered into force in 2018 and brought chaos to the global recycling system. A garbage collector told me last year: “It’s a global recycling crisis.” Experts estimate that the directive could displace 111 million tons of plastic waste worldwide by 2030.

Although China is aggressively opposed to single-use plastics, plastic pollution remains a problem worldwide. According to the United Nations, “we cannot manage the amount of plastic waste we produce unless we rethink the way we manufacture, use, and handle plastic. Ultimately, to cope with one of the greatest environmental pressures of our time, governments must legislate, innovate, and act on individuals. “