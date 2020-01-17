China again objects to India's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council, citing lack of consensus by all parties

Beijing: China on Thursday downplayed Russia’s support for India and Brazil’s entry into the United Nations Security Council as a permanent member, saying all parties have “major differences” over the matter and instead argued for a “comprehensive solution”.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his visit to New Delhi on Wednesday supported India and Brazil as permanent members of the UNSC.

“We are convinced that the dominant trend in world development is the objective process of forming new centers of economic power, financial power and political influence and India is obviously one of them,” said Lavrov.

Reacting to Lavrov’s statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that member countries of the UN have differences over reforms to the world organization.

China, which has a veto in the United Nations Security Council being one of its five permanent members, has hampered India’s efforts to become a permanent member of the powerful United Nations body for many years. years, stressing the lack of consensus even if the other four United States, United Kingdom, France and Russia – supported the accession of New Delhi.

Beijing’s all-weather ally, Pakistan, is also opposed to India becoming a permanent member.

India, Germany, Brazil and Japan formed the G4 bloc to lobby for their demand for permanent membership as part of the reforms to the United Nations.

China has, however, supported India for its non-permanent membership in the UNSC for the year 2021-2022.

In his Thursday response, Geng said that reforming the UNSC is very important because it concerns the long-term development of the United Nations and the interests of all members.

“Now all parties have significant differences on this and we do not have a broad consensus on the reform. China therefore wishes to work with other members to find a comprehensive solution which takes into account the interests and concerns of all parties through dialogue and consultation, “he said.

He said that the UNSC is at the heart of the international collective security mechanism and that any reform aimed at better fulfilling its duty enshrined in the charter of the United Nations and that the reform should improve the representation and the voice of developing countries. , so that more medium and small countries can participate in the decision-making process of the Security Council, he said.

