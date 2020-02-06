Children’s articles are reportedly rented by the mother of the missing children in Idaho in a storage room

An abandoned storage unit rented to Lori Vallow – the mother of two missing children in Idaho – contained children’s items, CNN subsidiary East Idaho News reported.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and his sister Tylee Ryan, 17, were last heard in September. About two months later, Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell fled their homes in Rexburg, Idaho, when the authorities started looking for the children, the police said earlier.

The couple were found in Hawaii in January and served on a search warrant. Vallow was given a deadline to hand the children over to the authorities, a police ruling said. According to one of the children’s grandmothers, she failed to meet her.

Family members have worked to ensure that the children return safely. However, it is unclear what is happening now.

Vallow and Daybell were not charged and no arrest warrants were issued.

What the police found in the storage unit

In the closet, officials found bicycles, a scooter, winter clothing, a photo album with pictures of JJ and Tylee, sports equipment, a backpack with the initials of JJ, and a jersey named Vallow’s eldest son, East Idaho News reported. There were blankets with photos of the children – one with pictures of JJ and one with pictures of Tylee, the news channel said.

According to Self Storage Plus, the credit card was declined in January when the company contacted the police, East Idaho News reported.

A statement on the Self Storage Plus Facebook page says in part: “Self Storage Plus is a local Rexburg company that has rented a storage unit to Lori Vallow Daybell. Self Storage Plus is working with local authorities that are investigating this matter and are currently not providing additional information so as not to endanger their investigation. “

The police did not comment on the unit. CNN has contacted the Rexburg police several times but has heard nothing about it. The camp owner informed CNN that he would not “share photos with other media” as agreed with the police.

CNN contacted Vallow and Daybell’s attorney Sean Bartholick, but heard nothing about it.

The police are investigating the family’s past

Vallow moved to Idaho with the children and married Daybell shortly after her estranged husband was killed in July in her former home state of Arizona.

On November 26, after relatives raised concerns that they hadn’t heard from JJ since September, the police conducted a social check at the couple’s Rexburg house. Vallow and Daybell reported that the boy had been with a family friend in Arizona.

The disappearance followed other investigations by the authorities around the family – one of them related to the death of Vallow’s estranged husband, who was shot dead while fighting with her brother in Arizona.

Vallow’s brother was not indicted in the case and died in December, CNN subsidiary KIFI / KIDK reported. His cause of death has not been released, and an investigation is pending pending an autopsy, CNN subsidiary KNXV reported in January.

Shortly thereafter, Vallow moved to Idaho and married Daybell, who had links to a website with religious content.

Vallow’s former husband said she was “recently fascinated by obsolescence and spiritual visions, and at times obsessed,” according to an application for marriage dissolution filed last February.

The authorities are also investigating the death of Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell. Initially, it was believed that her death was natural, but the Rexburg police later said he was suspicious and her remains were exhumed.

Vallow and Daybell were married a few weeks after their death, the police said.