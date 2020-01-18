Children under the age of 10 knock on the houses to check who is currently in the house before sticking the front doors in North Dublin

Children under the age of 10 terrorize Dubliners by damaging their doors with a new trick that costs residents a high price.

The brazen kids are out and about in homes in northern Dublin looking for empty houses to stick on front doors or the barrel of a car door lock, reports Dublin Live.

A disgruntled local told a local Facebook group: “I caught three children trying to glue a door to Castleview Lawns.

“The oldest was about 10 years old and the rest was younger.”

The resident said the group matched the description of the children the locals saw on video surveillance when they sealed their front doors and cars.

“When I asked them what they were doing, they said they just wanted to see who was there and ran away.”

Another resident said: “I was locked up in front of my house with my son for two hours because these little children had closed my door.

“The repair cost me € 95. It was a terrible and costly trick.”

Gardai added that they had received several complaints from locals whose car door lock cylinders were taped shut.

They asked anyone who had information or had a similar incident in the past week to report it personally to the Garda station.

