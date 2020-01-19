Chiefs' winners and losers win against Titans in the AFC Championship Game

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sport

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans fought a trip to the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. The clash of conference powers provided plenty of entertainment, but one team emerged victorious to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

The titans rolled early on with Derrick Henry, who penetrated the chiefs’ defense before finding the end zone. After gaining a double-digit lead in the first quarter, NFL fans wondered if Kansas City might be in trouble.

Patrick Mahomes then proved why he is the best player in the world. The 25-year-old quarterback fought for the chance to keep up in the Super Bowl and did plays that left everyone speechless. At half-time, the Chiefs turned a 10-point deficit into a 21-17 lead.

Here are the winners and losers of the Chiefs’ 35:24 victories against the titans in the AFC championship game.

Winner: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

We have no adjectives to describe Mahomes’ size. Just when you thought he couldn’t deliver a more stunning game than this 20 yard touchdown hit, he’s making one of the best games of the NFL season. There are no words that reflect the absurdity of Mahomes’ playful touchdown. You just have to look at them.

Mahomes only needed half to become the first Chiefs player to do multiple touchdowns and hurry for a score in a postseason game. After the break, he returned and further dismantled this defense. The chiefs are on their way to the Super Bowl and Mahomes is playing at a level that could help them win everything.

Loser: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

The Chiefs provided bulletin board material to Henry this week. After running 377 yards against two of the NFL’s best defenses, Henry seemed to disappear after being called. When the titans needed him the most, the 6-foot-3 barrel turned out small.

He hurried for 32 yards and a notch on the first two trips from Tennessee. After these eight broadcasts, Henry tried to top up 37 meters and average 3.3 meters per transfer. When Kansas City got a two-point lead, Henry’s inability to help share data proved costly. Henry’s incredible run in December and the postseason was fun, but he crashed hard in the AFC Championship Game.

Winner: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Hill made headlines before the game for the wrong reasons. Fortunately, he underpinned his pre-game gesture with a dominant first-half performance. With a lightning-fast touchdown, he helped drive Kansas City’s offenses out of the cold. Tennessee has not learned its lesson.

Hill’s ridiculous speed helped him make just enough distance from the center and helped him get his second touchdown of the half. Although he may not have released breathtaking numbers, he has brought his chances to fruition. We can’t wait to see what the Chiefs are preparing for Hill in two weeks to prepare for the Super Bowl.

Losers: Bashaud Breeland, Kansas City Chiefs

The chiefs are celebrating, but Breeland is the reason why this game wasn’t an even bigger slip. When the game was scarce and the Chiefs needed a spark, Breeland’s two gaffes proved costly.

First he dropped an interception that hit him directly. Instead of returning the ball to Mahomes, Breeland’s dropping kept the titans on the field at bay and they found the end zone six games later. He committed a passport malfunction on the next trip that transformed a failed third into a new life and a few games later another touchdown.

Winner: Chiefs’ line of defense

The return of Chris Jones made the difference. The Pro Bowl defensive device played with a painful calf injury and made itself felt with almost every pressure. Of course, he also helped create opportunities for his teammates.

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon collected two sacks and Mike Pennel’s defensive duel made big stops against Derrick Henry. Tennessee came into this game with their offensive line that dominated opponents, but the bosses simply overwhelmed them. If this entire unit can be healthy for the Super Bowl, it will do serious damage to anyone it faces.

Losers: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Tannehill deserves a lot of credit for how well he played this season. However, it can’t be ignored that the titans hit him on the ceiling at the quarterback. As soon as this game became a shootout, Tennesse’s crime with the game was exposed on Tannehill’s shoulders.

He threw for 209 yards with two touchdowns. While the numbers are solid, he also benefited from multiple interceptions and Kansas City played a save in the last few minutes. Tannehill is still paid this off-season, but the titans have peaked with him.

Winner: Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Every favorite NFL coach returns to the Super Bowl. After years of being hit by some bad decisions, Reid’s team has had it all in this game. Reid did not panic when the offensive emerged early, stuck to his plan and trusted in Mahomes.

This team, their fan base and the coaching team went through so much suffering last year, but it’s all worth it now. The Lamar Hunt Trophy is now on its way home. Reid and the Chiefs are on their way to the Super Bowl LIV, with a great chance of getting a title back to Kansas City.