Chiefs Who Get To Know The Culture Of The Loose Locker Rooms At The Super Bowl Run | Kansas City Chiefs

MIAMI (AP) – If you plan to walk through the Kansas City Chiefs’ locker room between lunch and the usual afternoon workout, grab the shoulder pads and helmet and crash protection.

There’s a good chance you’re in the middle of a pickup basketball game involving 300-pound linemen.

It’s a scene that happens every day during the regular season, with large bodies clashing as defenders Chris Jones and Khalen Saunders try to position themselves under the tire hanging in the showers just above the door. Usually teammates gather around them and play the dual role of vocal fans and even more vocal judges.

“When you check in, it’s a constant competition,” said Travis Kelce this week. “Guys always try to play some kind of game or compete against each other in order to gain the upper hand over someone else.”

The pickup games illustrate a few points that the Chiefs team made clear when it comes to preparing for the first Super Bowl in 50 years: they have a tough line of competition that pervades the entire squad, whether on the field or outside; they sincerely like to be around each other even if they could go during lunch break; and perhaps most of all, despite the pressure cooker business and the high stakes of professional football, they have a relaxed character.

This last point could be beneficial for them as they struggle with media interest, countless parties and distractions for a week, and ultimately struggle to prepare for their big game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“The unique thing about this group is that they don’t complain about anything,” said head coach Andy Reid. “If you have to cut it loose and have fun, cut it loose. But when they’re in training, they’re all business. “

That was not always so.

Less than a decade ago, the feeling of sitting in the locker room on a random Wednesday during the season was downright depressing under general manager Scott Pioli and coach Todd Haley’s failed terms. A smile was rare, laughter even rarer, and the stress and tension that the chiefs seemed to be carrying was almost palpable.

Romeo Crennel tried to lighten the mood a bit in his only season in charge, but it is difficult to be lighthearted in a 2:14 season that was characterized by so much turbulence outside the field as there were problems between the lines ,

It wasn’t until Reid from Philadelphia appeared that things changed. He gave his players great freedom to express whether this meant the way they dressed, how they behaved, or even where they spent their free time. All that Reid asked was that they don’t make trouble, set a good example, and do business when it was time to get serious.

“There is a certain way in which we deal with such opportunities when we face the media,” said Kelce during the team’s availability before Tuesday’s training. “But he wants you to be yourself and that’s the best thing you can do in his.” Position is, let yourself be how you are most comfortable. “

Kelce is one of the biggest characters on the team. Do you remember his reality TV show “Catching Kelce?”. He often wears fancy outfits and his fashion sense is, to say the least, unique. But Kelce also illustrates the almost eerie way the Chiefs can switch from silly to serious, as evidenced by his four consecutive 1000-yard reception periods.

The Chiefs showed their appreciation for their trainer – and the way he treats them – when they put his Hawaiian-style trademark on for the trip to Miami. Other teams could get off the plane in suits and a business attitude the week before the Super Bowl, but the chiefs hopped over the tarmac as if they were on their way to Disney World.

“Coach is a great guy to play for. He’s 100 percent with us on this whole thing, “said Chiefs Left Tackle Eric Fisher.” A big part of why we are here is that we want to be successful for him. He does so much work every day to make us successful and make sure we do good. The least we can do is give him everything. “

Reid has a natural habit of distracting such chats, so it comes as no surprise that he referred to the players themselves because the chiefs are such a close group.

It starts with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who often takes a handful of people to college basketball games, concerts, or a variety of other events in Kansas City. And it trickles down to the newest arrivals who are suddenly immersed in a locker room environment they have never seen before.

It’s like a bowl of chilli, in which the right amount of the right ingredients come together for a delicious result.

“When you bring them all together,” said Reid, “they all feed on each other. It’s kind of an age, this time of life, at this time, 2020. It’s been like this since I came in the league. We You hardly got any cell phones back then. Now you give them a break so they can be on the cell phone. It’s a different world.

“But you have a great personality,” added the trainer with a smile. “I said when I was head coach, let your personality show. It’s part of this, not only as a player on the field, but also when you’re gone. You still have to stop at the red light, but you can show your personality. There is nothing wrong with that. “

