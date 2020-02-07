Chiefs ticket prices increase by at least 10 percent, experts say News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions! But experts say their status at the top of the NFL means that we can expect the ticket prices to be as high as a Mahomes bomb to Tyreek Hill.

Ticket sales, like most consumer goods, are turning to the will of supply and demand, and demand is currently very high for champions, says Kyle Zorn with Tick Pick, a secondary online marketplace for event tickets.

Based on historical trends with winning teams, Tick Pick expects the prices of Chiefs tickets to rise by at least 10 percent. This includes both season tickets and single game tickets.

The average price of a Chiefs ticket last year was $ 180. Zorn said fans should expect this to increase to more than $ 200.

Zorn did give fans a suggestion to find the best deals.

“I would look ahead to the 2020 season schedule,” said Zorn. “The schedule is out. Circle a few matchups that you want to attend. If it’s a matchup like the Cowboys, a good game, you want to buy it. If it’s not that good, you can probably wait and wait for them to decline “

The Chiefs have had some of the most affordable tickets in the NFL for the past five years. However, their recent tendency to win means that they will soon have some of the more expensive tickets in the competition.

NFL teams usually don’t voluntarily release ticket sales numbers, but the Chiefs are generally considered to be one of the few teams in the league that doesn’t sell seasonal tickets and, according to Forbes, never did.

The Chiefs have said they will be selling seasonal tickets this spring, but have not specified an exact date. They have also not yet given ticket prices for the coming season. Fans can expect the answers to all their questions about the ticket price sometime in the coming months.

