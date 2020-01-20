Chief's Super Bowl appearance has led to the highest ticket demand since 2012

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sport

It’s early and it could get even wilder when it comes to Super Bowl ticket prices in the next few weeks. But the Kansas City Chiefs who came to Super Bowl LIV have pushed up ticket prices and demand for them has been higher than since 2012.

According to Andrew Gretchko of Vivid Seats, the average ticket price for Super Bowl LIV is $ 5,337. The following describes how this number is compared to the latest Super Bowls.

Average cost of a ticket sold

2020 Super Bowl: $ 5,337

Super Bowl 2019: $ 4,642

Super Bowl 2018: $ 5,244

2017 Super Bowl: $ 5,077

Super Bowl 2016: $ 4,502

2015 Super Bowl: $ 2,857

Super Bowl 2014: $ 3,643

Super Bowl 2013: $ 2,280

2012 Super Bowl: $ 2,601

He also notes that “the demand for the Super Bowl has been the highest since we started to keep track of things in 2012. In addition, the Chiefs’ win has caused a 9% increase in demand since I checked prices for this year’s game earlier this week. “

It probably doesn’t matter whether it’s the Green Bay Packers or the San Francisco 49ers – two of the best-known NFL franchises – that join the Super Bowl LIV chiefs. Ticket prices will only continue to rise and the interest in this upcoming title game is unmistakable.