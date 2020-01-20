Chiefs' Reid returned to the Super Bowl after a long absence from Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Andy Reid was sitting in a small dorm on the Missouri State campus six months ago, complaining for a moment how close his bosses from Kansas City had got to the Super Bowl last season.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship soccer game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The bosses won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall)

On Sunday the trainer known as “Big Red” was in the epicenter of a big party.

After leading his team through a number of injuries this season, including a scary knee injury from star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Reid pushed the chiefs over the finish line. They rallied from an early 10-point hole against the Tennessee Titans for a 35-24 win in the AFC title game, which earned the Chiefs their first trip to the Super Bowl in five decades.

“It is a challenge to drive us through the training camp and into the season in which there are high expectations that this team will be here today. A lot has to happen,” said Reid. “People have to be able to check their ego on the door. There are ups and downs that do not affect each other. I’m proud of the guys who did it all. “

Now Reid is back in the big game for the first time since the 2004 season when his Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New England Patriots. Only his good friend Dick Vermeil stayed longer between trips to the Super Bowl.

“He’s undoubtedly a professional in the Football Hall of Famer, and he’s going to his second Super Bowl and hopefully gets a win,” said chief owner Clark Hunt Get that win. “

Reid made it back with a steady hand. Creative play. Steadfast trust.

“We go there every day and see how much work Coach Reid puts in the team and how much work he puts in the team,” said Mahomes, who did 293 meters and three touchdowns, running 27 meters for another score – a Tight Rope Walk Down the Sideline, which will fill playoff highlight reels for years to come.

“We’ll go out there and take advantage every day until we get to the Super Bowl,” added Mahomes, “and we’ll go out there and play our best football.”

You did that for a long Sunday.

After falling double-digit for the third consecutive playoff game, Reid managed to keep the sideline steady – as he did when the Chiefs recovered from a 24-0 hole in the division round against Houston. He stuck to the game board, got Mahomes and the offensive up and running, and the result was a 28-point run that rocked Tennessee.

The Chiefs were able to complete their first AFC championship since the 1969 season by defeating the Titans in their own game and spurring Damien Williams on for a series of first defeats that kept time and prevented the comeback from coming.

When the Chiefs forced a down-turn to seal the win, Reid went all the way to the 10-yard line to get Chris Jones’ defensive tackle off the field. They hugged each other tightly, then Reid walked over and did the same to Defense Veteran Terrell Suggs, who joined the Chiefs in the final weeks of the regular season.

“I’ve thought a lot about it. Nobody deserved it more than Andy,” said Dave Toub, chiefs special team coach, this week. “He’s such a great coach. Not having a Super Bowl win under your belt would be huge. I don’t know if I would stop crying with him. I would probably hug him forever. I’m just so proud of what he did and everything he did in his career. “

The hugs continued on Sunday as the clock struck zero and the players stormed onto the field.

“As Coach Reid did in 2013, we are fortunate that this guy was even included in this small market team,” said chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt. “The only thing we ever heard was” small market, small market, small market “and then Andy Reid is suddenly there and it’s crazy. It changed the trajectory.

“Of course you want to win one for Big Red,” added Colquitt, the longest-serving member of the team. “Everyone says he’s a player coach and I don’t think he exists. He’s just a man who wants to produce other men and win a championship.”

In the middle of Festival Sunday, the memories Reid had brought back to the patriots last season when their misuse of the ball no longer had a chance. They were blown away in the confetti that fell over his head when he raised the Lamar Hunt Trophy, named after the late founder of the Chiefs franchise.

After a long and painful wait, the chiefs finally returned to the Super Bowl.

Reid was also on the way back.

