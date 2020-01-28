Chiefs 'Puppet Lady' wins Super Bowl LIV Tickets | Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A longtime Chiefs fan has just won tickets for the Super Bowl LIV in Miami!

Spring Hill’s Janel Carbajo was one of six national finalists for the Ford Hall of Fans earlier this month. She has had season tickets for the past 30 years.

Carbajo and two other finalists, one from Tampa Bay and the other from Denver, also won tickets to the big game.

They know Carbajo best for their dolls that they bring with them to every game. One doll is a chief player and the other doll is the opponent against which the chiefs play this week.

She has the dolls beating each other and is quite the local celebrity.

