Chiefs hoist adjusted WWE title after smackdown on 49ers | Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Chiefs of Kansas City have added Lamar Hunt and Lombardi trophies to their collections in recent weeks, and now the team has a new piece of hardware.

World Wrestling Entertainment COO Paul Levesque, better known under his internal name Triple H, posted a photo on Twitter of a modified WWE title belt adorned with a Chiefs logo on Monday.

In the post, the wrestler who was executive director, congratulated head coach Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the team, and asked them to “bring this title back to #ChiefsKingdom to celebrate!”

For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City @Chiefs can say they are #SuperBowl Champions again! Congratulations to Coach Andy Reid, MVP @PatrickMahomes, @tkelce and the entire organization. Bring this title back to the #ChiefsKingdom to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/hF3jtR1WCB

– Triple H (@TripleH) 3 February 2020

The Chiefs posted their own photo on Tuesday, showing that the belt had reached KC and was in good hands of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The belt made it in time for tomorrow 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bIR5aXIVV9

– Chiefs of Kansas City (@Chiefs) 4 February 2020

This is not the first crossover between the Chiefs and the square circle this season. Tackle Eric Fisher could be seen as a touchdown in the AFC division game with a “Stone Cold” Steve Austin-like toast, which is appreciated by the retired superstar.

pic.twitter.com/IzE8JpMHfm

– Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 12, 2020

The title belt will probably be shown in full for Wednesday’s Chiefs Championship Parade and Rally. You can view the full coverage of the event on KCTV5 from 11 a.m.

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

.