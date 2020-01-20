KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) – The Kansas City bosses are facing the defensive Pro Bowl duel against Chris Jones, which was active for Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jones didn’t practice until Friday when he was working on a limited basis. He was questionable on the final injury report.

The Titans have Adam Humphries back after missing six games with an ankle injury, and linebacker Jayon Brown is active after missing last week’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens with a shoulder injury.

Chief quarterback Matt Moore is inactive after an illness this week, which means Chad Henne will support Patrick Mahomes. Cornerback Morris Claiborne, who is based on LeSean McCoy, linebacker Darron Lee and the offensive linemen Ryan Hunter, Jackson Barton and Andrew Wylie are also inactive.

The titans sit offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, defensive tackles Isaiah Mack and Joey Ivie, linebacker Reggie Gilbert and wide receiver Rashard Davis, Cody Hollister and Darius Jennings.

