Chiefs Fans Strain Simpson's Prediction | news

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – If you own an Amazon Alexa device and are a Chiefs fan, you shouldn’t ask them who’s going to win the Super Bowl this year. Some tried and she said the 49ers.

However, Alexa isn’t the only one betting against the Chiefs. A popular show that this year’s Super Bowl announced a long time ago and doesn’t look too good for our boys in red.

There was red for every person who wore blue at the Royals FanFest. But no matter what color people wore on Friday, everyone thought of the chiefs.

“We will win the Super Bowl. Go Chiefs! And Kelce will do the dance, ”said a fan.

However, there is an animated series that feels different.

In 1999, The Simpsons broadcast an episode titled “Sunday, Cruddy Sunday” that features a team similar to the 49ers who won the Miami Super Bowl (you guessed it).

“The Simpsons had a lot of episodes in which they predicted a lot,” Chiefs fan Chris Short admitted.

Wild enough, he’s right. The Simpsons had an episode in 1993 in which the Dallas Cowboys predicted they would win the Super Bowl, which they did in 1993. In addition, the episode “Lisa the Greek” predicted in 1992 that the Redskins would win the Super Bowl. They won three days later.

However, it is not just the sport in which the show has a strong track record. In the episode “Bart to the Future” Donald Trump is forecast as president in 2000.

This has garnered a lot of attention on social media and people are publishing that the Simpsons predicted the 49ers would win the Miami Super Bowl.

It may spark San Francisco fans’ interest, but we don’t buy it at home.

“Not happened,” said a fan simply.

“You won’t win in Miami,” said Ronnie Espeland. “We have the MVP in Mahomes. You won’t be able to beat Mahomes and Frank Clark. No.”

“It will definitely not happen this year because the Chiefs will take the title home and win it this year,” said another fan. “It will make the Simpsons look bad.”

Whether you’re bleeding blue or red, KC fans are always loyal to their teams, no matter what the odds are.

KCTV5.com is now on the road with you! Get the latest news updates and videos, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigation reports, sports headlines and more from KCTV5 news.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.