KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs fans brave the cold and camp overnight for a signature from Tyrann Mathieu.

From Tuesday morning, the line was over 300 people full of Honey Badger fans outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Zona Rosa. They are all waiting for wristbands for a signature session.

The company will issue 225 wristbands, but earlier signing sessions with Chris Jones, Damarcus Robinson and Frank Clark all had overflow lines that people could wait for and get signatures if the players wanted to stay.

Fans sleep on the floor outside @DICKS and wait for a wristband for a signature from @Mathieu_Era. People came prepared with tents and grills. I want to applaud their dedication, but I don’t want to wake anyone up. @ KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/MWsdtnazxF

Dick’s will faint at 9 o’clock, and Mathieu will be there at 7:30 p.m.

Mathieu signs any item purchased in the store on the day of the event or a free player card will be provided for signature if required, but no external items are allowed.

The company does not request photos when signing.

The store is located at 8665 NW Prairie View Rd.

