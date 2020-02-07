Chiefs fan says he has taken ‘NFL hit’ in a collision with a parking meter Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – A Kansas City Chiefs fan said he hit a “professional NFL hit” when he bumped into a parking meter while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the team’s Super Bowl victory parade .

LaRue Bell, 43, whose collision was recorded on video, said the pass was meant for him, but the defender / parking meter denied him the chance on Wednesday.

“That was my Super Bowl,” said Bell, acknowledging that he felt a little embarrassed when he arrived on Thursday at his work at National Beef Leathers in St. Joseph, where he saw colleagues laughing at the video of the failed pass on social media.

He soon learned that millions of others also viewed it on social media. Even Mahomes checked in on Twitter and asked, “Yo is the guy who hits the parking meter well.”

The video also shows the ball tip the top of a truck, with police in the back.

“Everything they did,” Bell said, “is wise and laugh.”

The impact shattered the phone from his wife, who was in his coat. And the ball was scooped by another fan who drove away with the souvenir. “That pole,” he said, “was not at all forgiving.”

