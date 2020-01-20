Just over two years ago, a pair of teams played players who had all the potential but were left with one thing for sure.

Both teams were right.

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on February 2 in Miami. Sportsmen opened the line at pick ’em in a title game with a franchise, the Niners, in an effort to win a tenth Lombardi Trophy over another, the Chiefs, making their first appearance in the big game in 50 years.

Their strategies: Patrick Mahomes (KC) and Jimmy Garoppolo (SF).

Mahomes, whose college stats (5,052 passing yards led the country in 2016) was a by-product of the game at Texas Tech, was generally regarded as the best quarterback in a 2017 draft that was not considered strong in quarterbacks to begin with.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid disagreed. He made a first round pick in next year’s draft to move on to pick Mahomes in 2017. Now, in his third season, Mahomes is a Super Bowl swirl. He has 11 passes since arrival, has not had a single follow-up and has even led the Chiefs to rush in the last two weeks. With its 35-24 victory over Tennessee on Sunday in the AFC title game, Kansas City became the first team in NFL history to move from double digits to win double digits in consecutive playoff games.

“They all liked this person,” Reid said in 2017 about the reaction from the Kansas City front office and the research department after spending time with Mahomes before the plan. “Everyone fell in love with the kid and how he went about his business and how he played. That’s not the case every year.”

Garoppolo, a second choice by the Patriots in 2014, was considered the New England rider, despite his limited resume as a Tom Brady backup. But with the Patriots not ready to part ways with the franchise cornerstone, and with Garoppolo’s contract running out, the quarterback has become consumable. San Francisco acquired him in the middle of the 2017 season for a second time.

Garoppolo won his first five starts in San Francisco and, before the season came out, had a five-year contract extension that at the time included the highest average annual salary in NFL history.

“When you find the right person in the position, it’s really good for your franchise,” said Niners GM John Lynch, shortly after the trade.

Although Garoppolo’s 102 passer rating this season was just 3.3 points lower than Mahomes’ price, San Francisco is not dependent on his franchise QB, as Kansas City does.

Exhibits A: Garoppolo threw just eight passes and reached just 77 yards in San Francisco’s 37-20 win over Over Green Bay in Sunday’s NFC title game. He was helped by a game that was recently battered by Raheem Mostert (220 yards and four TDs on Sunday). And the Niners found a defensive end to freshman Nick Bosa. The second pick in the 2019 draft had a sack Sunday to go with the nine he recorded during the regular season to trigger a defense that gave up the least yards passing this season.

It has all helped the 49ers return to the Super Bowl for the first time since Colin Kaepernick got them in 2013. Departure of coach Jim Harbaugh and kneeling Kaepernick saage began in a period of volatility. It included a carousel with four coaching heads in four years, which was finally installed when Kyle Shanahan – son of two-time Super Bowl winning coach Mike Shanahan – got the job in 2017 and soon joined Garoppolo.

But when it comes to the Super Bowl drought – outside of the jets and some teams that never were, no one was expecting the Chiefs to reach the title game anymore.

The team that lost to Green Bay in the first Super Bowl returned three years later, in 1970, to win the first NFL Championship. The leaders have had their ups and downs for decades. The longest missing stat was a 3-8 record in the playoffs since the Vikings’ 1970 win that marked the last game before the NFL and its old rival, the AFL, officially joined and started playing as a single championship next season.

Now, in a season full of celebrations for the NFL’s 100th anniversary, the Chiefs are back, coached by Reid, of the 14 wins since the end of their 20-season seasons, not including the “W” in the biggest game of all.

Could the general take the opportunity – a talented, strong-armed, next-generation talent – to be the one who finally put him at the top?

Garoppolo, to say nothing of San Francisco’s current game and his top ranking, will have a lot to say about those two weeks from now.