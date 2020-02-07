Chief Secretary has postponed Ravindra Waikar’s appointment?

Mumbai: When the chief minister’s office soon gets a chief coordinator, high-ranking government sources have revealed that the current chief secretary, Ajoy Mehta, was keeping an eye on the post. He had reportedly tried to block a politician’s appointment to the position by delaying the proposal for a while.

Shortly after taking office, Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray felt the need for an assistant in the CMO to relieve the pressure and achieve effective coordination. He had instructed Ajoy Mehta to start the process. Mehta believed that CM Thackeray was having difficulty managing the administration since he was a newcomer to gubernatorialism and urged his own name for the position. He applied to have his name checked because he would retire on March 31, 2020 after being granted a six-month extension in September 2019. CM Thackeray did not want to appoint a bureaucrat chief coordinator. He had decided to call Ravindra Waikar in the position.

Mehta was instructed to prepare the proposal and start the process for the appointment of Waikar. “Last month, the CM asked about the progress of the matter. However, Mehta informed him that the proposal was being processed. The CM understood that the CS was delaying this,” high-ranking sources close to the CM told the Free Press Journal with. “Mehta worked hard for the post, but CM Thackeray insisted that Waikar had to be accommodated because he was not assigned a cabinet berth. The CM told Mehta that he should also consider his party. He also told Mehta he need an experienced politician who can effectively coordinate with legislators and MPs, “the sources say.

At its meeting with Shiv Sena’s legislators and MPs last month, the CM had instructed them to coordinate with Waikar on any governance-related work that the CMO needed to rework. This was the first indication that Waikar was on the way to handle the GMO.

Office is not in Mantralaya

The chief coordinator’s office is not on the sixth floor of Mantralaya, where the CM and his staff are located. Waikar’s office is located in the new administration building across from Mantralaya. “I am in the process of completing my staff and my personal secretary,” Waikar told the FPJ. “I will also be pursuing various projects and programs at the BMC level,” he said.