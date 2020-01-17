Chief Mahomes are still playing big money on the Kansas City Chiefs horizon

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – The Kansas City bosses had just lost to the Tennessee Titans, their fourth loss in the first ten games of the season, and much of the optimism that occupied the defending AFC champion started off with a barbecue to evaporate smoke that blows across Arrowhead Stadium every fall.

At this point, team owner Clark Hunt decided to speak publicly for the first time since the training camp.

“We have had some outstanding players here over the years,” Hunt said with conviction, “but I don’t think we have had one like Patrick Mahomes for a long time.” With him as Chiefs Quarterback, we have a chance every year to be competitive and hopefully fight for an AFC championship and ultimately a Super Bowl. “

It turned out to be a forward-looking statement.

The chiefs haven’t lost in week 10 since that time. They played through the rest of the regular season and climbed out of a 24-0 hole to defeat Houston 51:31 in the division round of the Playoffs. And they’ll try to keep up this throw on Sunday when they have a rematch with the Titans at home, with the Super Bowl seat based on the result.

Much of the credit goes to Mahomes, who continued his MVP season with another spectacular run. Despite two missed games with a serious knee injury, he covered 4,000 meters, threw 26 touchdown passes against just five interceptions and was even better against the Texans last weekend.

Mahomes was the first player to pass at least 300 yards, soar 50 yards, and score five TD throws in a playoff game. At the same time, the chiefs kept the right attitude when they made the biggest comeback in franchise history.

“Best quarterback in the NFL,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said afterwards. “He’ll prove it again next week.”

Of course, Mahomes wasn’t the best this season. The ankle injury at the start in Jacksonville and the knee injury in Denver largely slowed him, and the records that Baltimore’s counterpart Lamar Jackson had broken could make him the heir to Mahomes’ Player of the Year.

But much to the chagrin of fantasy football fans, statistics only tell part of the story, and in reality Mahomes is a much better quarterback than he was when he was a beginner. The experience he gained when leading the Chiefs to the AFC title game last season was invaluable. His footwork and mechanics are further refined. The photographic memory that allows Mahomes to quickly dismantle the body’s defenses has been improved through hundreds of hours of film study.

He still makes every throw in the book, not to mention many that are nowhere to be found. But Mahomes has improved on almost everything else that comes with playing the most important position in the modern NFL.

“This guy can make every game on the field perfect,” said Kevin Byard, the titan’s security guard. “I played these guys earlier in the year and I remember having body pain at the end of the game and the next day. I was mentally tired and I think that’s exactly the same feeling I’m going to have.” End of the game by really mentally intervening with every single snapshot and trying to really understand what they want to do to us to defeat us. “

All of these things – the talent, the mentality, the victorious personality – have made Mahomes one of the best values ​​in professional sports. What he did in his young career was achieved with his rookie contract, which brought him a shadow of over $ 5 million this season or less than what 10 players earn on his own team.

That will change in a record-breaking manner.

The chiefs are able to sign a long-term off-season contract with Mahomes for the first time, and some front office managers assume the current price will be a four- or five-year contract worth around $ 40 million a year becomes. That would roughly match the salary of Warriors Steph Curry, the highest-paid player in the NBA this season, and outshine the approximately $ 38 million that Angels Mike Trout will earn as the highest-paid baseball player in 2020.

The chiefs also planned to structure the contracts of the past seasons with a view to his future.

“We are definitely excited about the opportunity to extend Patrick’s stay with the Chiefs and hope that he will survive his entire career,” said Hunt. “It is probably a bit premature to talk about a new contract. Everyone knows that this is the first opportunity.” We’ll have to sign it again at the end of this season. But it is a decision that we have to make with his representatives, whether this is the right time or maybe in a year. “

In the meantime, Mahomes only focuses on the AFC title game.

He led the chiefs within a coin flip and a time penalty in which he might have defeated the patriots in extra time last season, and Mahomes admitted that the near-miss drove him through the summer. Now the Chiefs have made their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years and only the titans are in the way.

“I mean, until you win this Super Bowl, I don’t think you can be happy with anything,” said Mahomes. “Since you’re so close last year, you want to find a way to win, and until you can do it and do it several times, you will never be satisfied with where you are.”

Notes: DT Chris Jones (calf) missed training for the second time in a row on Thursday. RB LeSean McCoy and QB Matt Moore remained ill. … Team special coach Dave Toub asked on Thursday what a long-awaited championship would mean for Reid, and he replied: “Nobody deserved more than Andy. He is such a great coach. Not having a Super Bowl win under your belt would be huge. I don’t know if I would stop crying. I would probably hug him forever. “

—

Other AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.