Chicken Biryani and Butter chicken were the most searched for Indian food in the world

Chicken Biryani has proven to be the most sought-after Indian food globally last year, with an average of 4.56 searches per month, according to a new study. Butter chicken, samosa, tikka masala chicken, dosa, tandoori chicken, palak paneer, naan, dal makhani and chaat were also among the top 10 most sought after dishes.

Butter chicken, a favorite Punjabi dish, was searched on average almost four lakh times, while the samosa that is ubiquitous in North India and beyond was searched on average 3.9 lakh times. Chicken tikka masala, another favorite Punjabi dish, was searched on average 2.5 lakh times, according to the SEMrush study.

The typical South Indian dish, the dosa, was searched on average 2.28 lakh times. The following five dishes on the list: Tandoori chicken, palak paneer, naan, dal makhani and chaat were also sought after.

Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush said: “We are not very surprised by these results because the Indian diaspora living abroad has adopted its culinary preferences wherever it has established itself. Since a significant number of overseas residents are Punjabi, It is unremarkable that food that is most associated with their culture is most searched online.

He adds, however, “our study offers entrepreneurial chefs who live abroad and in India an opportunity because it reveals the size of the market for ordinary and more exotic Indian dishes. Restorers willing to break the mold an idea of ​​the size of the market that they can expect “.

The study also shows that a significant global audience equates Indian food with Punjabi food.

In the snacks, spicy and aromatic samosa and chaat are among the ten most wanted foods online. People who searched for these dishes were probably people who are familiar with North India, as both foods are among the most popular snacks in that region.

Palak Paneer and Dal Makhani were the only vegetarian dishes on the list. Their presence on the list once again indicates that the global public’s awareness of Indian cuisine is skewed in favor of foods that are common in North India. The only bread on the list was the mighty Naan, a food that can only be made well in restaurants by trained chefs.

