Chicago Tribune journalists are trying to find a new owner for their newspaper.

They do this because they are afraid of Alden Global Capital’s plans for all newspapers owned by Tribune Publishing.

Alden, a New York-based hedge fund, recently became the largest shareholder in the struggling publishing company. Alden has a terrible reputation in the newspaper industry for its history of job cuts and short-term profits from other newspapers it controls.

“We are doing everything in our power to try to stop them,” Gary Marx, a 31-year veteran of the Chicago Tribune, told CNN Business.

Over the weekend, Marx and another of the Tribune’s top journalists, David Jackson, issued an editorial warning about Alden’s pernicious influence. “Unless Alden turns the corner – perhaps in repentance for the miserly destruction it has caused in Denver and elsewhere – we need a local owner or a group of civic-minded owners. Our colleagues at Tribune Publishing too, ”they wrote.

There is a story of local newspaper rebellion against Alden. In 2018, The Denver Post published editorials and columns mocking the hedge fund and calling for a move to local ownership.

But despite these protests, Alden still controls the Post. Some of the newspaper editors left and started a digital newspaper called the Colorado Sun.

The Chicago Tribune is trying a similar approach by seeking local ownership. Jackson and Marx told CNN Business on Monday that they had already contacted potential buyers in the past few weeks. Some of their colleagues in the newsroom are also participating in this informal effort.

“There have been some expressions of interest,” said Jackson.

But “we are not in the area of ​​chords,” added Marx.

So they’re not involved in any specific discussion – they’re just trying to get the word out “on the urgency of the matter,” said Jackson.

“We think Alden is an existential threat, not only to this newspaper but to all the newspapers in the chain,” said Marx.

Alden increased its stake in Tribune to 32% last November. Hundreds of Tribune employees responded with a letter denouncing the hedge fund.

“We are not martyrs. We really like journalism.”

The anti-Alden editorial was published in the New York Times, not in the newspaper where journalists work. Jackson said his editors in the Tribune “strongly advised against publishing it.”

The journalists went ahead, and the editorial was broadcast on NYTimes.com on Sunday. If the Tribune becomes a shell of their own, they wrote, “the most vulnerable in Illinois would lose a mighty guardian, its corrupt politicians would be more free to exploit and plunder, and this prairie metropolis would lose the common forum that binds and lifts its citizens. “

A similar move is being written in the Baltimore Tribune newspaper: “Some journalists from the Baltimore Sun are trying to find new local property for the 183-year-old newspaper,” reported the Baltimore Business Journal earlier this month. .

The Tribune newspaper chain is currently undergoing a new round of voluntary takeovers to avoid further layoffs.

Scott Maxwell of Orlando Sentinel wrote a recent column, with contributions from several colleagues, on the pain of redemptions – being offered money to quit your newspaper several times – but choosing to stay because you like the community you cover.

“Those who stay do it because we believe in what we do,” wrote Maxwell. “We are not martyrs. We really like journalism. And we fear what our community would be without a vibrant daily life. So I made peace with my decision. I know that almost any day here could be my last one. I also know it’s a gift to do what you love in life. “