One of the most anticipated games on Friday is undoubtedly Chicago Bulls against Phildelphia 76ers. Chicago won 115-106 in their last home game against Washington on Wednesday night. Philadelphia left Brooklyn 117-106 in their last game at home. The 76s lead the all-time series of the regular season 122-106 and have played three out of four games last season. This includes a home win of 125 to 109 in the last matchup on April 10, 2019.

The bulls seem to have been born again

Chicago returned to the winning streak when they knocked on Washington at home. The Bulls came third in the Central Division on Thursday, 21 games behind the Bucks. In the Eastern Conference playoffs, Chicago was ninth with Detroit, four games behind the Nets, and last place in the playoffs. The Bulls are in 25th place this season with 106 points per game. Chicago is 25th in the league with 43.1 boards per night, while it is 21st with 22.9 assists per competition. The bulls are above average defensively, as they occupy tenth place with 107.7 points per competition. Zach LaVine leads the team with 24.6 points per game per year.

76ers wants to continue winning at home

The 76ers finished third in the Atlantic Division Thursday, 2.5 games behind Boston, for first place. In the Eastern Conference playoffs, Philadelphia finished sixth, 10 games behind the Bucks, for first place, but only one game behind fourth place in Toronto. The 76ers occupy 20th place in the league as they score an average of 109.1 points per game per year. Philadelphia ranks eighth with 46.1 rebounds per competition, while team ranks third with 26.2 assists per game. The 76ers are 6th in the defense scoring league, as they allow 105.7 points per game this season. Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia with 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game per year.

The result could be taken for granted. Nevertheless, this game hides many pitfalls, as can be seen from the odds of SportsBettingDime. The result is not so obvious, although the 76s are clearly ahead of the bulls.