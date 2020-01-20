The recent version of Deepika Padukone’s book, which became the most prominent star, was never expected from Chhapaak to make big stores at the box office. However, it turned out to be an unsatisfactory affair, because it could not even collect enough funds to recover.

The problem for Chhapaak was not the low opening, but the below-average trend that followed. The required leap could never be taken over the weekend, even on weekdays, remained deep under the brand. And if it is low week 1 28,38 crores not enough, the film crashed on the 2nd weekend.

Gathered Chhapaak 4,10 crores The 2nd weekend, which almost resembled the 4th Good Newwz weekend collection. We are not here to compare Chhapaak’s numbers with Good Newwz, but with recent feminine-oriented films such as Mardaani 2, Manikarnika, Judgmentall Hai Kya.

Checkout: Chhapaak VS Recent films directed at women like Mardaani 2, Judgmentall Hai Kya & Manikarnika, who leads?

Let’s see how these 4 movies were collected in the first 10 days at the box office:

Chhapaak 10-day breakdown

Day 1: 4.77 crores

Day 2: 6.90 crores

Day 3: 7.35 crores

Day 4: 2.35 crores

Day 5: 2.55 crores

Day 6: 2.61 crores

Day 7: 1.85 crores

Day 8: 0.95 crores

Day 9: 1.40 crores

Day 10: 1.75 crores

Total: 32.48 crores

Total life: – 32.48 crores



Breakdown by Mardaani 2 10 days

Day 1: 3.80 crores

Day 2: 6.55 crores

Day 3: 7.80 crores

Day 4: 2.85 crores

Day 5: 2.65 crores

Day 6: 2.25 crores

Day 7: 2.15 crores

Day 8: 1.15 crores

Day 9: 1.95 crores

Day 10: 2.55 crores

Total: 33.7 crores

Total lifetime: 47,51 crores

Hai Kya judgment in 10 days

Day 1: 4.50 crores

Day 2: 6.90 crores

Day 3: 7.60 crores

Day 4: 2.25 crores

Day 5: 2.05 crores

Day 6: 1.85 crores

Day 7: 1.70 crores

Day 8: 0.75 crores

Day 9: 1.25 crores

Day 10: 1.50 crores

Total: 30.35 crores

Total life: 38,30 crores

Breakdown by Manikarnik in 10 days

Day 1: 7.75 crores

Day 2: 18.10 crores

Day 3: 15.50 crores

Day 4: 4.75 crores

Day 5: 4.50 crores

Day 6: 4.35 crores

Day 7: 4.00 crores

Day 8: 2.85 crores

Day 9: 5.00 crores

Day 10: 6.50 crores

Total: 73.3 crores

Total life: 94,92 crores

While Chhapaak cashed low at the box office, his 10-day deal is slightly more than a Hai Kya lawsuit. However, the film won less than Mardaani 2, which had a smaller opening. The only difference here is about oral administration. While Mardaani 2 enjoyed a good word, Chhapaak was not well received by the audience.

Manicarnika is a leader in all films, with a 10-day deal more than double.

