Chevy Chase Trends after Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire Primary

As soon Bernie Sanders was announced as the winner of the primary primary school in New Hampshire, social media began to light up. But it was not only his supporters who were exuberant. Apparently out of the blue, Chevy Chase was suddenly also trending.

It is all because of the image that Politico used to declare Sanders the winner. Instead of following the easy route to use a photo of the candidate to announce his victory, the outlet decided to use a drawing by the artist Michael Waarer.

And somehow, Twitter is convinced that Howeler’s must have used an image of Chevy Chase instead of Bernie Sanders to make that drawing.

Breaking: Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary and scored well in the Democratic presidential race after last week’s messy Iowa results https://t.co/5TxlaCfXaS # NHprimary2020 pic.twitter.com/IX3wDnpAK5

– POLITICO (@politico) 12 February 2020

We are more inclined to say that the drawing looks like a sort of genetic hybrid from Sanders and Chase without exactly resembling either one. We call it the absence of a split chin in the drawing, one of the most iconic features of Chase.

Of course, not everyone saw Chevy Chase completely in the image, with some even claiming it might look a bit like Dick Cheney, and many others still saw Sanders just in the image.

But the Chase bandwagon jumped enough that his trending name panicked many fans, thinking something had happened to him.

Nevertheless, the similarity was enough to send Twitter to the races because they were delighted with the drawing that strangely did not resemble Sanders to be legitimate to him. It is difficult to celebrate a huge political victory if people give all the credit to someone else, even if that person is a legendary comedian and actor.

You can view more of famous likenesses of celebrities on his Instagram page. He has not yet considered this – is this a controversy?

And you can see some of the best responses to his Sanders drawing below:

Does Politico’s drawing by Bernie Sanders look like Chevy Chase? https://t.co/vW5nLyBP34

– Keith Pangilinan (@TheGloriousSOB) 12 February 2020

I thought of the portrait that Chevy Chase had won. pic.twitter.com/YDWmvtKbRu

– TimC (@ TimCart26313608) 12 February 2020

Am I the only one who thinks this is a picture of Chevy Chase? pic.twitter.com/b6Za8uhLF3

– mhurtem (@Luke_the_boxer) 12 February 2020

Chevy Chase won # NHprimary2020

– Xander Meander 🧢 (@XanderMeander) 12 February 2020

You know, think about it … I’ve never seen Chevy Chase and Bernie Sanders together before hmmm

– Void (@PseudoSpectre) 12 February 2020

I am one of those people who always get the last joke. And after I saw why #ChevyChase is trending, I have to say I still don’t understand. I don’t think this photo looks like Chevy Chase. I think it looks like @BernieSanders # NHprimary2020 pic.twitter.com/GkrZzYG6Hb

– Eroteme Spirit (@ EggsyKingsman5) 12 February 2020

I remember that Chevy Chase was in every movie

The man who won the NH primary?

No, the one who is always on vacation

You mean the WH man?

No, the golfer from Caddyshack

Don’t judge me, but do we really need more golfers and actors in DC?

Sigh. Feckin election years # vss365 pic.twitter.com/V8y5chfVOw

– C.E. Robb (@CERobbAuthor) 12 February 2020

This man looks angry even when posing as Chevy Chase, the funny guy. # BernieSandersAngry pic.twitter.com/QJsP2qSbNP

– p_Johanna (@p_Johanna) 12 February 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, Chevy Chase has won the primary pic.twitter.com/e1GNcKF0yO from New Hampshire

– AlyKat ️ ️ (@ AlyKat_89) 12 February 2020

Who lets Bernie know that Chevy Chase has won the primary? 👀 pic.twitter.com/VzFENGD9Q3

– practice what you preach (@canaryfilmmaker) 12 February 2020

I don’t know, looks more like Dick Cheney than Chevy Chase. pic.twitter.com/M6IfzVpPWP

– S C A R Y _ F O N T (@scaryfont) 12 February 2020

they say the cartoon drawing adds 15 pounds and makes you look like Chevy Chase pic.twitter.com/MTZr6LU4dL

– Panasonic Corporate Event (@andyateacrayon) 12 February 2020

Chevy Chase is fine … until he finds out he’s running for PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/fabbcqSZuL

– Matt Rappaport (@nyactor) 12 February 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Warner Bros. announces production of Chevy Chase reboot “National Lampoons New Hampshire Vacation” pic.twitter.com/hBdyzaIp05

– Redd Mendana (@ReddMendana) 12 February 2020

Chevy Chase tries a bit too hard for the Latino Vote IMO. pic.twitter.com/9UpyhH4i60

– Beto Gomez (@ EastLos01) 12 February 2020

