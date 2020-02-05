The popular actor and comedian Yogi Babu, who was last seen on the big screens in the protagonist of Rajinikanth, Darbar, in a fundamental role, today married Manju Bhargavi in ​​a famous Murugan temple in Thiruttani in Tamil Nadu.

According to multiple reports, marriage was an intimate affair with only close relatives and friends present.

Chennai Express actor Yogi Babu ties the knot with Manju Bhargavi!

The versatile actor who has acted in more than 70 films, including Rohit Hindi superhit Shetty Chennai Express with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, is one of the most sought-after actors in Kollywood.

The actor who made his film debut with the launch of Yogi in 2009 in his 10-year career has shared screen space with people like Thalapathy Vijay, Thala Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya and others.

On his big day, fans from all over the world turned to social networks to congratulate him and wish him all the best.

Congratulations #YogiBabu 😊👍👍 # ManjuBhargavi pic.twitter.com/UJTYubFPoU

– Troll Negativity (@TrollNegativity) February 5, 2020

#YogiBabu Happy Marriage Life Anna pic.twitter.com/8SiHSAPV5e

– ARUN (@ Arun143Vijay) February 5, 2020

#YogiBabu Happy Marriage Life Brother on behalf of #ThalaAjith Fans and @TFC_mass Team … # Valimai #ValimaiDiwali pic.twitter.com/pbEiDO3MNl

– THALA FANS COMMUNITY ™ (@TFC_mass) February 5, 2020

Here is my Spl #YogiBabu design 💟💟

Happy Married Life @yogibabu_offl @iYogiBabu Thalaiva😍😍😍 # Master #HappyMarriedLifeYogiBabu @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/Xfld1RQmjh

– Vivin Rish (@VivinRish) February 5, 2020

Congratulations #YogiBabu! I wish you a happy married life!

I am a big fan of your performance! pic.twitter.com/0dWmRvGmWx

– Varinder Sinngh (@ varindersingh24) February 5, 2020

Happiiee married life @iYogiBabu

Comedy king👑 # YogiBabu pic.twitter.com/GFeRhVWl8u

– Gowtham CraZey (@cutiie_call_me) February 5, 2020

On the labor front, Yogi Babu is busy these days with the filming of the award-winning national actor Dhanush, the protagonist Karnan. The action drama is being directed by Mari Selvaraj, and is funded by Kalaipuli S Thanu. If you believe in the reports, the filming of the movie is in its final stage, and is expected to end later this month.

