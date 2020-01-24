Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D finally arrived at the cinemas after a few delays. After negative reviews for Race 3, director Remo D’Souza has returned to his strength and the film enjoys a decent sound among the viewers. But is it enough in competition with competitors in Pang and Tanhaj: Unsung Warrior? Let’s find out.

To find out how Street Dancer 3D is doing before booking, check out India’s major centers:

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 1 Advance: Chennai and Hyderabad are Savior; Mumbai and Pune still seized Tanhaji Mania

Mumbai

Street Dancer 3D is low in Mumbai, with Tanhaji still dominating the screens. Here around 5% shows are full to almost full in advance when booking for the 3D version and 2D version, only a few exhibitions are filling up quickly. As Varun has watched fans and received decent reviews, sales are expected to increase.

Delhi NCR

When booking in advance, the noise level in the capital and the surrounding region is very low. It’s all empty in both 2D and 3D versions, there are only a few shows with very good occupancy.

Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, around 7-10% sessions are filling up quickly for the 3D version and everything is green in the 2D version (low-occupancy sessions)

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is the most powerful city with a very impressive 42-45% shows how the 3D version fills really fast, while the 2D version is decent 20% shows fast filling.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

In Pune, Tanja dominates all other editions and also affects Street Dancer 3D. In 3D version there are few quick tours and 2D is empty.

Chennai is good and even here the 3D version dominates the ticket office 23-25% show with full to almost full occupancy. There are no performances for the 2D version of the multiplexes.

Kolkata is all green for both 2D and 3D versions.

