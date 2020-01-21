Frank Lampard reiterated his desire for Chelsea to sign a forward in January after seeing his team succumb to a chaotic 2-2 draw against the 10-man Arsenal.

Chelsea dominated much of the game after Luiz received a direct red card in the first half, after a calamitous and wrong pass from Shkodran Mustafi. Jorginho scored the resulting penalty, however, Chelsea was unable to take advantage of his domain, struggling to create clear opportunities and failing to convert them when they arose.

There were other concerns also for Lampard when Tammy Abraham limped at the whistle full time.

“I don’t believe much in looking at age,” Lampard told the BBC, with the club linked to an approach for the 32-year-old PSG striker, Edinson Cavani. “Do we have to have a better shot conversion, yes? I have talked a lot about that.

“You cannot say that we will definitely sign a forward this month, but we are looking for because there is a very fine line in football.” If you don’t score enough goals, you won’t win enough games.

1/22 Kepa Arrizabalaga 4

Pennsylvania

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta 7

Pennsylvania

3/22 Antonio Rudiger 6

REUTERS

4/22 Andreas Christensen 5

REUTERS

05/22 Emerson Palmieri 5

fake images

22/6 N’Golo Kante 5

AFP through Getty Images

7/22 Mateo Kovacic 5

AFP through Getty Images

8/22 Jorginho 7

AP

09/22 Callum Hudson-Odoi 6

AP

10/22 Willian 5

Action images through Reuters

11/22 Tammy Abraham 6

fake images

12/22 Bernd Leno 6

EPA

13/22 Hector Bellerin 6

fake images

14/22 Shkodran Mustafi 4

EPA

15/22 David Luiz 3

EPA

16/22 Bukayo Saka 6

EPA

17/22 Granit Xhaka 6

Action images through Reuters

18/22 Lucas Torreira 6

AFP through Getty Images

19/22 Mesut Ozil 5

AFP through Getty Images

20/22 Nicolas Pepe 5

fake images

21/22 Alexandre Lacazette 6

fake images

22/22 Gabriel Martinelli 8

Pennsylvania

“It’s a difficult race to come. It’s frustrating because you can’t say we play terribly. However, that’s just as important. We have to do it right. I’m glad to be fourth, but we should have many more points with the way we have been playing “.

Lampard also lamented the “basic mistakes” that had cost him at his side, with Abraham failing a header from six yards in the first half before N’Golo Kante’s slip allowed teenager Gabriel Martinelli to run to score the first equalizer of the Arsenal.

“I am disappointed given the situation of the game,” he told BT Sport. “We fully deserved to climb 1-0.

“For a moment after that we got used to them with 10 men. But we created enough opportunities in the second half, it was the same old story, we couldn’t take advantage of them.

“In football, basic mistakes can cost you points.”

