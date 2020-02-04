Chelsea transfer news: Blues explore the re-signing of Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo after having conversations

According to Chelsea, Jeremie Boga could draw from Sassuolo again this summer, according to Giovanni Carnevali, president of the Italian club.

The Neroverdi signed Boga in 2018 for just € 3.5 million (£ 3 million), but the Blues added a buy-back clause.

The French winger, 23, has finally settled in Serie A this season, hitting six goals and contributing three assists.

His form has also not gone unnoticed in Italy, with Napoli strongly linked, although a return to Stamford Bridge now seems a clear possibility because of the buy-back clause initially included in the deal to send him to Mapei Stadium.

“Chelsea can redeem it in June,” Carnevali told Goal.

“We have a great relationship with the club and we met them before Christmas – also for other things.

“We want to have what we have with Barcelona, ​​to have a cooperative relationship.

“They can take it back, but we can also sign it again, everything is open.”

Boga has impressed Sassuolo (AP) this season

Sassuolo is now 13th and 10 points free from relegation.

Boga plays next Sunday against soil club SPAL.

.