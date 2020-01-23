Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich urged to complete the 'incredible' transfer of Edinson Cavani before Man Utd

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been urged to sign PSG striker Edinson Cavani (Image: Getty)

Joe Cole has urged Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to complete an “incredible” January transfer agreement for PSG striker Edinson Cavani.

Cavani will leave the French champion PSG this month or at the end of the season and has become a target for Chelsea and its Manchester United Premier League rivals.

The Uruguayan legend, 32, has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe in the last decade, scoring 198 goals in 292 appearances in France.

It is believed that Frank Lampard is interested in welcoming Cavani to Stamford Bridge before the January transfer window closes and Cole says it would be an “incredible” business.

Cavani seems ready to leave the PSG (Image: Getty)

“Chelsea only lifted the transfer ban in December, but I think Roman’s pockets might be burning a little,” former Chelsea and England midfielder Cole told BT Sport.

‘You’ll want to spend some money. But it is important that you get the right players. Who is available in January?

‘There is talk of Cavani. I think if you can go through the door, it would be amazing.

More: soccer



‘If Frank takes this Chelsea team to fourth place on his first chance in the Premier League, then that’s an incredible job.

“If you can get the right player, sure, but there is no need to panic because the boys are doing very well.”

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also looking to sign a forward this month, with Marcus Rashford facing up to two months off for a back injury.

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Speaking about Manchester United’s transfer plans in January, Paul Ince told Paddy Power: ‘For me, Edinson Cavani is the ideal option, even if he wants to come to England.

United If United can get hold of it, then they should. It’s going to be a lot of money and it’s on the wrong side of 30, which is a bit worrying, but I’m not sure that United is in the place to be demanding right now.

“Ole has to decide if he keeps what he has or if he brings someone. For me, it is too risky to keep the current lot.”

MORE: Why has the Manchester United transfer agreement in January for Bruno Fernandes collapsed?

MORE: Darren Fletcher urges Manchester United to sign Edinson Cavani ahead of Chelsea