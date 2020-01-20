Chelsea opens talks with Man Utd and Spurs point to Edinson Cavani by transfer in January

Cavani is a wanted man (Image: Socrates / Getty)

Chelsea has made inquiries about the transfer of Edinson Cavani while seeking to beat Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at the signing of the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

Blues manager Frank Lampard did not hide his admiration for the 32-year-old Uruguayan international, and suggested that his team would be interested in making a move in January for the PSG attacker.

Lampard is eager to add another forward to his squad to compete with Tammy Abraham, and Olivier Giroud is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

And Chelsea bosses expect to land Cavani this month after he submitted a transfer request, according to The Telegraph.

They face stiff competition from Atlético de Madrid, which has already submitted an offer, which was rejected, while Spurs and United also remain on the hunt.

José Mourinho is a long-term fan of Cavani and would be an ideal replacement for the injured Harry Kane, but the striker’s salary could make Tottenham not succeed.

United is also evaluating a move for him, with a striker on Solskjaer’s wish list after Marcus Rashford’s injury.

But it is Chelsea who is in pole position, of the English clubs, to ensure a deal for him.

Lampard said about Cavani on Monday: ‘He is a great player, I played against him and always loved his mentality and attitude, and obviously his scoring record speaks for himself.

‘I am not absolutely aware of the situation, so we’ll see. He is an experienced player, but so are many others.

‘The idea of ​​bringing experience is something that I am certainly not neglecting. Sometimes, young players need some help and, if that is the case, that can help us. “

