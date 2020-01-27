Chelsea News: new forward offered before the January transfer deadline

Krzysztof Piatek has been offered to Chelsea to solve his problem with the striker, as AC Milan and his representatives try to move the Polish international in this window.

The Serie A club is willing to sell for financial reasons, and the player has already been discussed by Tottenham Hotspur.

Since the Spurs do not see the value of paying the desire of £ 30 million for the 24-year-old, his camp has analyzed other options.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

Chelsea has announced that they want another forward who complements Tammy Abraham, especially when Frank Lampard seeks to move Olivier Giroud.

They have made an approach on Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have also discussed the possible signature of the Uruguayan, but he prefers to move to Atlético de Madrid.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/21 20 transfers that could occur before February 1

Getty

02/21 Edinson Cavani (PSG → Atlético de Madrid)

Getty

03/21 Christian Eriksen (Tottenham → Inter Milan)

fake images

04/21 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting → Manchester United)

Getty

05/21 Steven Bergwijn (PSV → Tottenham)

fake images

06/21 Pablo Mari (Flamengo → Arsenal)

fake images

07/21 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea → Inter Milan)

EPA

08/21 Olivier Giroud (AC Milan → Tottenham)

Getty

09/21 Daniel Podence (Olympiacos → Lobos)

Podence withdrew one

Getty

10/21 Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham → Southampton / Crystal Palace)

fake images

11/21 Layvin Kurzawa (PSG → Juventus)

Getty

12/21 Jude Bellingham (Birmingham → Manchester United)

fake images

13/21 Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest → West Ham)

Getty

14/21 Carles Perez (Barcelona → Rome)

fake images

15/21 Danny Rose (Tottenham → Watford / Newcastle)

Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

21/21 Thomas Lemar (Atlético → Arsenal)

Thomas Lemar, of Atlético de Madrid

Getty

17/21 Dani Ceballos (Arsenal → Real Madrid → Valencia)

Getty

18/21 Yannick Carrasco (Dalian → Crystal Palace)

AFP / Getty Images

19/21 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco → Barcelona)

AFP / Getty Images

20/21 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad → Tottenham)

fake images

21/21 Steven Nzonzi (Galatasaray → Rome → West Ham)

AFP

1/21 20 transfers that could occur before February 1

Getty

02/21 Edinson Cavani (PSG → Atlético de Madrid)

Getty

03/21 Christian Eriksen (Tottenham → Inter Milan)

fake images

04/21 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting → Manchester United)

Getty

05/21 Steven Bergwijn (PSV → Tottenham)

fake images

06/21 Pablo Mari (Flamengo → Arsenal)

fake images

07/21 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea → Inter Milan)

EPA

08/21 Olivier Giroud (AC Milan → Tottenham)

Getty

09/21 Daniel Podence (Olympiacos → Lobos)

Podence withdrew one

Getty

10/21 Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham → Southampton / Crystal Palace)

fake images

11/21 Layvin Kurzawa (PSG → Juventus)

Getty

12/21 Jude Bellingham (Birmingham → Manchester United)

fake images

13/21 Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest → West Ham)

Getty

14/21 Carles Perez (Barcelona → Rome)

fake images

15/21 Danny Rose (Tottenham → Watford / Newcastle)

Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

21/21 Thomas Lemar (Atlético → Arsenal)

Thomas Lemar, of Atlético de Madrid

Getty

17/21 Dani Ceballos (Arsenal → Real Madrid → Valencia)

Getty

18/21 Yannick Carrasco (Dalian → Crystal Palace)

AFP / Getty Images

19/21 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco → Barcelona)

AFP / Getty Images

20/21 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad → Tottenham)

fake images

21/21 Steven Nzonzi (Galatasaray → Rome → West Ham)

AFP

As it stands, Piatek is now one of the few big league strikers available in the market. The club may be more willing to have a six-month loan with a purchase option, but Milan insists on a full sale.

Michy Batshuayi scored in Abraham’s absence over the weekend with Lampard in hopes of seeing the 26-year-old player thrive in his absence.

“He got his goal, so I’m happy as it will help his confidence,” Lampard said. “I said it all season, we can’t trust Tammy.” I want him to shoot, I’ve said all season that he can do this, so I just want to see him put home goals.

“I want to see him act, at this level you are judged for scoring goals and I know he can do it, so it’s good to see him.” He’s a forward and out, an international forward. “

.