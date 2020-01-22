Chelsea News: Frank Lampard Offers Tammy Abraham's Last Injury

Tammy Abraham suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge (Image: Getty Images)

Tammy Abraham suffered an ankle injury in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday night, although it is still unclear how long he will be out of action.

The England international played the full 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge, but seemed to be in pain towards the end of the game after a strange collision with the billboards.

The 22-year-old seemed to put his feet up to stop his momentum and took him off the field behind the goal, but the impact left him aching on the ground.

He spent the rest of the game, but he was limping at the end and his manager, Frank Lampard, says they are waiting to know how serious the injury is.

“He had ice on his ankle, but we still don’t know,” Lampard said.

‘I hope it isn’t (for several weeks), but if it is, yes, we have the players to deal with.

‘But we can’t finish. We entered the box and we could have had three or four goals today. We are having shots, crosses and many “ooh” moments for the crowd.

‘But we have to be clinical. Do we need to put the ball in the bottom of the net more? Yes. That’s clear. Our conversion of opportunity is one of the worst in the league. “

The Chelsea coach’s evaluation of his team came after they had 19 shots against the two of Arsenal in the 2-2 draw, as Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian and the substitute Michy Batshuayi missed good opportunities.

The arsenal was reduced to 10 men after only 26 minutes when David Luiz was expelled for dragging Abraham into the area, but they only needed two opportunities for Gabriel Martinelli and Héctor Bellerin to convert.

