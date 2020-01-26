Chelsea must sign Jack Grealish as 'outstanding' Man Utd transfer target, says Alan Hudson

Should Chelsea sign Grealish? (Image: Getty Images)

Chelsea should make Jack Grealish his top transfer priority, and beat Manchester United with his signature.

That is the opinion of former Blues midfielder Alan Hudson, who qualifies Grealish as “the most prominent offensive midfielder in the game at the moment.”

Grealish has scored seven goals in the Premier League and has provided five assists in an Aston Villa team that is fighting this season and has been strongly linked to a departure from Villa Park at the end of the campaign, whether its childhood club whether relegated or not.

There is great interest from Manchester United, but it is expected that there is a lot of competition for the 24-year-old.

And Hudson has advised Chelsea to make sure they are on the hunt to get it and believes that Grealish could provide the creative spark that was missing since Eden Hazard’s departure.

“I am his biggest fan,” Hudson told Caught Offside.

Real Grealish is the most prominent offensive midfielder in the game right now. A player that surpasses people and scores goals.

‘The conclusion is that Chelsea has no one since (Eden) Hazard left that he has fans on the edge of his seats. Jack Grealish would be that man. “

