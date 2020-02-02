Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says it was “right time” to drop goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has insisted that Saturday was the right time to drop goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
The 25-year-old Spaniard was set at 38 for Willy Caballero in the 2-2 draw at Leicester, and it was the first time that Kepa was left behind on the bench in the Premier League after a series of recent errors.
Chelsea played only five times the entire season and Lampard thought it was time to act.
“You take decisions in this position every week and every day. No decision is easy, “he said. “When it comes to a keeper, you probably think a bit more about it and a little more time, especially if someone seems to be the number one.
“That can’t be the end of the story. We have to be competitive. Willy trains well, he behaves well and he played well against Hull last week. I decided to stay with him.”
1/25 Leicester vs Chelsea: Player ratings
Getty Images
2/25 Leicester
FATHER
3/25 Kasper Schmeichel – 6
AFP via Getty Images
4/25 Ricardo Pereira – 6
Action images via Reuters
5/25 Jonny Evans – 6
FATHER
6/25 Caglar Soyuncu – 7
EPA
7/25 Ben Chillwell – 7
Action images via Reuters
8/25 Hamza Choudhury – 7
REUTERS
9/25 Ayoze Perez – 6
AP
10/25 Youri Tielemans – 8
REUTERS
11/25 James Maddison – 7
Getty Images
12/25 Harvey Barnes-7
AFP via Getty Images
13/25 Jamie Vardy – 6
Action images via Reuters
14/25 Chelsea
Action images via Reuters
15/25 Willy Caballero – 6
FATHER
16/25 Reece James – 7
Getty Images
17/25 Andreas Christensen – 6
EPA
18/25 Antonio Rudiger – 8
Man of the competition.
REUTERS
19/25 Cesar Azpilicueta – 7
Getty Images
20/25 N'Golo Kante – 7
REUTERS
21/25 Jorginho – 6
FATHER
22/25 Callum Hudson-Odoi – 6
FATHER
23/25 Mason Mount – 8
EPA
24/25 Pedro – 6
REUTERS
25/25 Tammy Abraham – 6
AFP via Getty Images
Antonio Rudiger scored twice – his first goals since October 2018 – because fourth place Chelsea was eight points behind Leicester in third place.
Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell put the foxes 2-1 ahead of Rudiger’s second and boss Brendan Rodgers was left frustrated after the draw.
“We were a little slow out of the blocks, but we grew in the game and created some very clear opportunities,” he said.
“In the second half we showed a great personality that came from behind and by the end we are disappointed that we didn’t win it. It was a bit frustrating towards the end.
“If we couldn’t take the three points, take the point, so it’s two games against Chelsea where a team that is in the top four has two draws.
“The point I made to the players later is that we want to win these games from now on, and that is a game that we should have won.”
