The Kansas City Chiefs defensive game against Chris Jones missed the team’s first playoff game and was limited in training all week before the AFC championship game against the Tennessee Titans.

There’s a real chance he won’t play, and Ed Werder Chiefs coaches don’t feel optimistic, according to ESPN.

I have a feeling that #Chiefs coaches this week are not optimistic about the chances of Chris Jones, who has done so little in the past two weeks. https://t.co/mu6Qpf6W62

– Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 18, 2020

If Jones isn’t on the lineup, the Chiefs will struggle to slow the Tennessee offensive. He is her best defender and one of the best interior passport enthusiasts in the league. In the regular season, he had 36 tackles and nine sacks in just 13 games.

And with the runaway freight train that Derrick Henry uses to get into town, the Chiefs have to have their hands on deck to leave with a win.