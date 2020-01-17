Chef Robert Irvine 'feels sorry for the queen' in the middle of Megxit

Chef Robert Irvine sympathizes with the queen amidst media frenzy about #Megxit.

The British famous chef – famous for his Food Network show “Restaurant Impossible” – revealed his feelings about it Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s last week’s shocking announcement of their plan to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family,” they said Instagram post.

“I don’t have to live their lives. But I feel sorry for the queen, not because she has to make a decision, but she, too,” the 54-year-old culinary whizz said in New York on Monday.

Regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex trying to divide their time between the UK and North America to “become financially independent,” the host “Sausage Cooks in America” ​​said they should choose a job.

“I think if you are going to be a frost, you will become a frost. If you go alone, you go alone. You can’t have both,” he said.

Irvine – who said he met Queen Elizabeth at various oocasions – also believes that many British residents are supporting his feelings.

“Ultimately, the government pays for the royal family, so they pay taxes for it. So no one has a problem doing your own thing, but you know – then all those amazing things that go with it have to go. To be a normal person “he explained.

But as a veteran of the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom, Irvine hopes for the young prince.

“He has served his country well, he is in the armed forces, so let’s see what he does.”

And regarding the move, Irvine said sheepishly that the couple will enjoy “better food” in Canada than in his home country.

