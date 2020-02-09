“Cheers to New Zealand”: Men in Blue supports Boys in Blue

Auckland: Indian senior team members, including head coach Ravi Shastri, were involved in New Zealand television late at night when the Indian under-19 team met Bangladesh in the World Cup final in South Africa’s Potchefstroom on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, the official employee of the Indian cricket team shared a picture of team members sitting together in their hotel and watching India play.

“Go #BoysInBlue, cheers from New Zealand,” it said in the post.

View this post on Instagram

Go to #BoysInBlue and cheer New Zealand. #TeamIndia

A contribution from Team India (@indiancricketteam) on February 9, 2020 at 1:39 p.m. PST

Bangladesh threw India out with three gates from Avishek Das and two from Shoriful Islam and Hasan Sakib, which were distinguished in this field. For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved the top grade with an excellent 88.

Defending champion India is the favorite for the fifth U-19 world title. The Indian senior team is currently in New Zealand and lost the ODI series 0-2 on Saturday.

They are competing against the kiwis for the third time and are trying to score on Mount Maunganui on February 11th. They won the T20I series 5-0 and are playing two tests from February 21.

Also read: U-19 World Cup IND against BAN: Indian cricket fraternity sends boys in blue greetings